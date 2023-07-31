Specific Crime Type Crime Victim Service Center (CVSC) Comprehensive Services 2024 – 2025 RFP

This funding opportunity aims to make comprehensive, culturally appropriate direct services available to individuals hurt or harmed (victims of crime) by crimes other than sexual assault and domestic violence throughout the state.

The Crime Victim Service Center ensures immediate and sustained support for adult, child, and adolescent victims of assault, burglary, child abuse, drunk and drugged driving, homicide, identity theft, human trafficking, hate crimes, kidnapping, property crimes, and other crimes.

OCVA intends to award funds for 21 months (Oct. 1, 2023 through June 30, 2025).

• Year One = Oct.1, 2023 – June 30, 2024

• Year Two = July 1, 2024 – June 30, 2025

Eligible applicants are public agencies, Tribes, tribal organizations, and nonprofit organizations that have not been selected as an Apparently Successful Applicant for SFY 2024-2025 CVSC funding.

Download application materials (PDF)

Closing Date: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5 P.M. PST

Contact RFP Coordinator Susanne Guinn with questions: susanne.guinn@commerce.wa.gov