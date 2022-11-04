Public Works Board approves over $118 million in pre-construction and construction loans

Funding awards support vital community infrastructure projects across Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington State Public Works Board (PWB) approved over $118 million in funding for local community infrastructure projects at its Friday, Nov. 4 meeting. Loans from the PWB’s traditional pre-construction and construction programs will fund vital public infrastructure across six different systems: streets and roads, bridges, domestic water, stormwater, sanitary sewers, and solid waste and recycling.

Pre-Construction loans: In this category, jurisdictions submitted six applications for a total request of $3,839,157. Five of the applications passed the minimum scoring threshold and were eligible for awards. The Board conditionally awarded funding for all five eligible applications for a total of $2,839,157. View a matrix of Pre-construction applicants.

Construction loans: In this category, jurisdictions submitted 59 applications for a total request of $201,062,156. Forty-eight applications passed the minimum scoring threshold and were eligible for funding. The Board considered the rated and ranked list of applications and conditionally awarded funds to 36 construction projects, totaling $115,564,245. View the matrix of Construction applicants.

“With enthusiasm, the Washington State Public Works Board is awarding $118,403,402 to communities across the state for construction and pre-construction projects that enhance the public health and safety and the resilience of our communities,” said PWB Chair Kathryn A. Gardow. “The PWB is proud to partner with Washington communities to provide infrastructure funding that supports housing, economic vitality, and the well-being of families. Since 1985, the Board has been providing critical infrastructure financing for construction projects. We look forward to being a reliable funding partner with our communities for many years to come.”

The Public Works Board will seek appropriations from the Legislature during the 2023 legislative session and intends to open two traditional programs funding cycles during the 2023-25 biennium. Learn more at the Public Works Board website.

