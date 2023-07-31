Now accepting applications for Firearm Violence Intervention and Prevention Planning Program Support Grants

The Department of Commerce, Office of Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention (OFSVP) has issued two Requests for Proposals (RFP) soliciting applications from tribes, public agencies or nonprofit community-based organizations (501(c)(3)).

Commerce expects to award multiple contracts for these solicitations.

Firearm Violence Intervention Programs RFP

The first RFP is designed to support firearm violence intervention programs to serve those at the highest risk of community firearm violence in Washington, including evidence-based and evidence-generating violence intervention approaches that are culturally relevant and community-led. Total funding for this RFP is $8 million for the state fiscal biennium (July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2025).

Firearm Violence Intervention Contact: Katie Shaler, RFP Coordinator, Katie.Shaler@commerce.wa.gov.

Firearm Violence Prevention Planning RFP

The second RFP will support community-led firearm violence prevention planning activities to generate programs and support for those at the highest risk of firearm violence in Washington. Commerce solicits proposals from those qualified and interested in participating in projects to support community-led processes, including strategic planning, convening stakeholders, and leveraging community innovation to reduce violence. Total funding for this RFP is $2 million for the state fiscal biennium (July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2025).

Firearm Violence Prevention Planning Contact: Sharon Livernois, RFP Coordinator, Sharon.Livernois@commerce.wa.gov.

Application timeline

Materials