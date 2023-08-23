Middle Housing Grant Funding Open Now

Apply now for Middle Housing grants

The 2023-2025 Middle Housing grant application window is now open. Commerce will make approximately $4.5 million available to implement new middle housing planning requirements under the Growth Management Act.

Middle Housing grants are available to cities and counties that are subject to the requirements of HB 1110 (2023) during their next periodic update cycle (2024-2027). Priority will be given to the communities required to implement HB 1110.

Please visit the Middle Housing webpage for more details on the grant and for more information on how Commerce is supporting the development of housing density through middle housing and accessory dwelling units.

DEADLINE: Applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Sept. 15, 2023. Completed applications must be submitted to gmsgrants@commerce.wa.gov.

Questions? Please contact Dave Osaki at Dave.Osaki@commerce.wa.gov.