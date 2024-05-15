Funding available for transit-oriented development of affordable housing

$12.5 million available to eligible applicants

The Washington State Department of Commerce is committed to building communities by supporting the construction of affordable housing near transit in our state. Commerce is making $12.5 million in state funds available to eligible applicants via a newly posted Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA) by the Multifamily Housing Unit (MHU).

Learn more & apply

Applications are due to Commerce no later than 12 p.m., July 15.

Questions or requests for additional information about this NOFA or the application materials must be submitted before June 28 to htfapp@commerce.wa.gov. Please indicate in the subject line that the request pertains to the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) NOFA #MHU-2024-01.

You can always find the latest information on available funding for affordable housing on the Applying to the Housing Trust Fund page.