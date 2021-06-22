$2.2 million awarded to 31 Washington state Veteran Service Organizations

Nonprofit Community Recovery grants assist organizations that provide gathering places and services to veterans and their families throughout the state.

OLYMPIA, Wash. –The Washington State Department of Commerce and Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) have awarded $2.2 million in Nonprofit Community Recovery Grants to assist nonprofit Veteran Service Organizations (VSOs) as they continue supporting veterans during the pandemic. VSOs provide vital services in communities throughout the state for veterans and their families, and play an important role in WDVA’s mission of “Serving Those Who Served.”

The COVID-19 outbreak and closure of Veteran Service Organization posts across the state resulted in loss of revenue from fundraisers and other activities.

“It is our honor to provide this vital assistance to Veteran Service Organizations,” said WDVA Director Lourdes “Alfie” Alvarado-Ramos. “VSOs provide opportunities for veterans to connect with peers, receive assistance filing disability claims to the Federal Veterans Administration, and serve as gathering places for a number of other nonprofit community organizations.”

“Nonprofit organizations were hit particularly hard by the pandemic, losing fundraising opportunities and other support at the same time need for their services increased,” said Commerce Director Lisa Brown. “VSOs play an essential role in strengthening communities and we are very pleased to provide this funding to help them continue serving our veterans and their families as we begin the journey together back to normal.”

Organizations receiving grant funds are:

African American PTSD Association

American Freedom Fund

American Legion

American Military Families Action Network

AMVETS Veterans Service Office

National Association For Black Veterans

Columbia Basin Veteran Center

Cowlitz County Veteran Service Center

Down the Stretch Ranch

FOB Hope

Gr8ter Veterans

Heroes Homestead

HEVIN

Home with Heroes

Marine Corps League

Military Order of the Purple Heart

Puget Sound Chapter, Military Order of the World Wars

Wellness Initiative Network (MILWIN)

Nineline Veteran Services

Northwest Battle Buddies

Outreach and Resource Services (OARS) for Women Veterans

Operation Military Family

Qmissions

Redefining You Foundation

VetBikes

Veteran Rites Inc.

Veterans Ecological Trades Collective

Veterans of Foreign Wars, Dept. of WA

Vietnam Veterans of America

Voiture 99 de La Societe des Quarante Hommes et Huit Chevaux

Washington State Gold Star Mothers

The Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs looks forward to partnering with these nonprofit organizations as they continue their recovery and once again are open to support veterans and families across our state.

Commerce partnered with ArtsFund on a different round of Nonprofit Community Relief grants that also included funding to organizations serving veterans. View a full summary of the business and nonprofit assistance administered by Commerce and its partners here.

