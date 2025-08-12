The Suquamish Tribe, Commerce sign memorandum of understanding

The MOU memorializes government-to-government relations between the sovereign nation and state agency

From left to right: Suquamish Tribal Council Vice Chair Josh Bagley, Tribal Council Member Jay Mills, Jr., Washington State Department of Commerce Tribal Technical Assistance Lead Mary Miller, Commerce Director Joe Nguyễn, Tribal Council Chairman Leonard Forsman, Tribal Council Member Azure Boure and Tribal Council Treasurer Andrew George. Photos courtesy of Erin Bischoff.

SUQUAMISH, Wash. — The Suquamish Tribe and Washington State Department of Commerce signed a historic memorandum of understanding (MOU) memorializing government-to-government relations between the Tribe and the agency. The agreement removes administrative barriers, improves communications, implements culturally appropriate data privacy and security measures, and more. Suquamish Tribal Chairman Leonard Forsman and Commerce Director Joe Nguyễn signed the agreement on August 11 in Suquamish Tribal Council Chambers.

“This agreement reflects the deep trust and shared vision between the Suquamish Tribe and the Department of Commerce,” said Forsman. “By eliminating obstacles and committing to respectful, culturally informed collaboration, we are creating a stronger path forward — not just for our people, but for the local Kitsap community and beyond.”

The MOU with the Suquamish Tribe is the eighth such agreement Commerce has made with tribal governments. Commerce anticipates similar agreements with additional tribes within Washington in the coming year.

“It is an honor to enter into this agreement with the Suquamish Tribe and strengthen our partnership, to memorialize the ways we can better honor their sovereignty, and to work alongside people who have cared for communities from time immemorial,” said Commerce Director Joe Nguyễn. “With priorities that range from affordable housing to culturally responsive health care, we celebrate and support the Tribe’s work.”

Suquamish Tribal Chairman Leonard Forsman signs a new memorandum of understanding between the state Department of Commerce and the Tribe, while Commerce Director Joe Nguyen watches.

Since his time as a state senator, Nguyễn has prioritized meeting with tribal leaders and community members. He’s deliberately listened to understand how the state, and now Commerce, can improve collaboration on priority issues. Nguyễn is committed to improving processes for applying for funding, streamlining and co-creating grant opportunities, and strengthening partnerships with tribal nations.

To learn more about The Suquamish Tribe, visit the Tribe’s website.

To learn more and follow Commerce’s work with tribal communities within Washington, visit the Office of Tribal Relations webpage.