State Broadband Office opens application for $1.2 billion in federal funding

Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) funding aims to bridge the digital divide in communities throughout Washington

OLYMPIA, WA — The Washington State Broadband Office opened the application period for $1.2 billion in federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) funding intended to bridge the digital divide in Washington by bringing high-speed internet to everyone.

“These federal funds, made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, recognize and boost the work Washington state has been doing for years to expand equitable access to high-speed internet,” said Gov. Jay Inslee. “Now the Department of Commerce is going to put these dollars to work connecting Washingtonians across the state to broadband, with all the opportunities this technology brings. I would like to thank the Biden-Harris Administration, Secretary Raimondo, and our Congressional Delegation for these historic investments.”

“This is our generation’s big infrastructure moment. This is our opportunity to connect everyone in Washington and across America with the tools they need to thrive in the modern digital economy,” said U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information Alan Davidson. “With funding from the Biden-Harris Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Washington is seizing this moment by beginning to select the providers who will build out high-speed Internet service throughout the state. Congratulations to the Washington State Broadband Office and state government on this milestone.”

“Today’s announcement marks an important step in unleashing BEAD’s historic investment in broadband infrastructure to connect rural towns, Tribal lands, and coastal communities that have been left behind. Bringing fast, reliable internet will empower all Washingtonians to participate in the 21st century economy,” said Washington Senator Maria Cantwell.

“Washington’s BEAD funding is a powerful catalyst for economic growth and social equity. By investing in broadband infrastructure, we’re connecting communities and empowering individuals, fostering innovation, and creating a more prosperous future for all,” said Commerce Director Mike Fong.

“Opening the application for this funding that will connect communities that haven’t had access to broadband internet is a major milestone and means we are one step closer to getting actual shovels in the ground,” said Aaron Wheeler, Broadband Office Director.

Wheeler noted that Commerce will offer $300 million in state matching funds to local governments and tribes that apply.

Eligibility

The BEAD program is open to cooperatives, nonprofit organizations, public-private partnerships, private companies, public or private utilities, public utility districts, and local and tribal governments.

In addition, projects must serve areas identified and approved through the BEAD process. Commerce recently posted updated BEAD construction project area maps that detail unserved and underserved locations across the state that are eligible for BEAD funding.

The Broadband Office will periodically update these maps to reflect the most current information available. View project area maps

Application information and training

The agency is offering two more training opportunities on using the Zoomgrants application portal on Nov. 14 and 18 at 2 p.m. Pacific Time.

Links to these trainings, the Notice of Funding Opportunity document, application portal link and more information about the BEAD program and process are all available on the Commerce Internet For All website.

Funding timeline

The first 60-day round of applications closes in January, and further application rounds may follow. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) will review applications in May and June 2025, and the Broadband Office is expected to announce Washington’s BEAD projects following NTIA approval sometime next summer.

About BEAD

The BEAD program is working to get all Americans online by funding partnerships between states or territories, tribal nations, communities, internet providers and other stakeholders to build infrastructure where needed and increase high-speed internet adoption. The federal program provides over $42 billion for infrastructure planning and implementation nationwide.

Digital equity dashboard

The Washington State Broadband Office launched a Digital Equity Dashboard to help everyone understand the “digital divide,” the gap between those with access to technology, digital literacy skills and the internet, and those without. View the Digital Equity Dashboard.