Small business grant powers Adams County youth program

Fernando Ontiveros is the founder of Diamond Hands Boxing Gyms. (Photo courtesy of SkillSource)

For Fernando Ontiveros, boxing is more than just a sport. It’s a pathway to personal growth, discipline and community connection. His Diamond Hands Boxing Gyms, with locations serving communities in Othello, Ritzville, and Warden, are transforming how young people in Adams County spend their energy and develop critical life skills.

A recent small business investment grant from Skillsource and Commerce’s Community Reinvestment Project is helping Fernando amplify this impact. With this grant, Diamond Hands is strengthening its foundation by purchasing competition and practice gloves, corner pads, and heavy bags. The investment is providing much more than training equipment — it’s providing essential tools that represent a significant expense for a growing small business focused on youth development.

The impact is already evident in the young athletes who call Diamond Hands their training home. Seven boxers are currently preparing for upcoming competitions in Spokane and Walla Walla, while another ten are developing competition-ready skills. Many experienced boxers have naturally stepped into mentorship roles, with Fernando nurturing their growth both as athletes and as future assistants and coaches.

These boxing gyms represent the kind of community-designed approach that creates lasting change. Thanks to CRP, Diamond Hands is expanding its support of at-risk youth and creating a positive environment where they can channel their energy and build confidence through healthy athletic competition.