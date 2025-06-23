Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe, Commerce sign memorandum of understanding

MOU will establish government-to-government relations between the sovereign nation and state agency

TOKELAND, Wash. — The Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe and Washington State Department of Commerce signed a historic memorandum of understanding (MOU) establishing government-to-government relations between the Tribe and the agency. The agreement removes administrative barriers, improves communications, implements culturally appropriate data privacy and security measures, and more. Shoalwater Bay Chairman Quintin Swanson and Commerce Director Joe Nguyễn signed the agreement June 23.

“This MOU represents more than a formal agreement — it’s a gesture of trust and a reaffirmation of our sovereignty, our partnership, and our shared responsibility to uplift our people,” said Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribal Chairman Quintin Swanson. “By solidifying our partnership through this MOU, it will only strengthen communication and allow more focus on solutions rooted in tribal values and priorities. We appreciate Commerce’s commitment to working with us government-to-government, and we look forward to what this collaboration will bring for our community.”

The MOU with Shoalwater Bay is the seventh such agreement Commerce has made with tribal governments. Commerce anticipates similar agreements with tribes in Washington in the coming year.

“Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe has cared for their people and their surroundings for many generations” Director Nguyễn said. “We are glad to strengthen our partnership, to memorialize the ways we can better honor their sovereignty, and to work alongside people who have cared for community from time immemorial. We look forward to building a strong government-to-government relationship through this agreement.”

Since his time as a state senator, Director Nguyễn has prioritized meeting with tribal leaders and community members. He’s deliberately listened to how the state, and now Commerce, can improve collaboration on priority issues. Director Nguyễn is committed to improving processes for applying for funding, streamlining and co-creating grant opportunities, and strengthening partnerships with tribal nations.

To learn more about the Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe, visit the Tribe’s website.

To learn more and follow Commerce’s work with tribal communities in Washington, visit the Office of Tribal Relations webpage.