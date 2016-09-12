Growth Management Grants

Building Urban Residential Capacity Grants
2020 Round of HB 1923 funding now available
Grants of up to $100,000 are available to cities over 20,000 population, and of up to $50,000 for cities under 20,000. Applicant cities must be fully planning under the Growth Management Act. One million dollars is available.
The application period closes Feb 28, 2020.
Grant Instructions
Application Form
Frequently Asked Questions
Sample Contract Language
2019 awards for code changes, housing action plans and subarea plans are here.
Eligibility Criteria
