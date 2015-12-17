Victims of Crime Act Information

Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) of 1984 established the Crime Victims Fund. The Fund is financed by federal criminal fines, penalties, and forfeited bail bonds collect by the federal government. Each state receives VOCA funds yearly to support individuals affected by crime, hurt and harm.

OCVA funds programs, Tribes and tribal organizations throughout Washington State that provide support and assistance to individuals who have been hurt or harmed or identify as being victims or survivors of crime.

For information on current grant opportunities, visit the OCVA Grants and Funding webpage