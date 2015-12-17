Victims of Crime Act Information
Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) of 1984 established the Crime Victims Fund. The Fund is financed by federal criminal fines, penalties, and forfeited bail bonds collect by the federal government. Each state receives VOCA funds yearly to support individuals affected by crime, hurt and harm.
OCVA funds programs, Tribes and tribal organizations throughout Washington State that provide support and assistance to individuals who have been hurt or harmed or identify as being victims or survivors of crime.
For information on current grant opportunities, visit the OCVA Grants and Funding webpage
OCVA Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Fact Sheets
Additional Information:
Expanding the Reach of Victim Services: Maximizing the Potential of VOCA Funding for Underserved Survivors (website)
Apply for VOCA Funding: A Toolkit for Organizations Working with Crime Survivors in Communities of Color and Other Underserved Communities (pdf)
How To Complete VOCA Subgrant Award Report (New)
The purpose of the Crime Victim Service Center program is to support the provision of services to victims of crime, such as assault, robbery, child abuse, vehicular assault, vehicular homicide, property crime, and survivors of homicide in Washington State.
- Respond to the emotional and physical needs of crime victims.
- Assist primary and secondary victims of crime to stabilize their lives after a victimization.
- Assist victims to understand and participate in the criminal justice system.
- Provide victims of crime with a measure of immediate safety and security.
The Domestic Violence Legal Advocacy (DVLA) Program supports a victim’s attempt to end a violent relationship by holding offenders accountable through the criminal justice system. The goal is to decrease the incidence of domestic violence by facilitating victims’ access to and participation in the civil and criminal justice processes. Fifty community-based domestic violence programs provide direct services to victims throughout Washington. Legal advocates ensure that safety and rights of victims are protected within the criminal justice and civil court systems by acting on behalf of victims of domestic violence and their children. They assist victims with protection and anti-harassment orders, divorce and separation papers, child custody or visitation orders, and help victims get needed financial aid and social services.
Jodi Honeysett
360-725-2876
jodine.honeysett@commerce.wa.gov
The Washington State Legislature recognizes that adequate treatment and services for a sexual assault victim are not only a matter of justice for the victim but also a means of preventing additional abuse. Through consolidation of treatment and services funds, state-level technical assistance and support, and implementation of statewide accreditation standards, community-based services for victims of sexual assault have grown in volume and consistency. The Washington State Department of Commerce contracts with 38 accredited community sexual assault programs (CSAPs) to guarantee access for every sexual assault victim in Washington, adult or child, to the services of crisis intervention, information and referral, medical/legal advocacy and support. These contracts also support the efforts of CSAPs to conduct prevention and education activities designed to reduce sexual violence in their communities. Additional contracts provide support groups and therapeutic interventions.
The STOP Violence Against Women Formula Grant Program makes the criminal justice system work more effectively for victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking. The goal of the program is to increase the safety of victims in every county, while enhancing the collaboration between law enforcement, court systems, and victim advocates.
Program Contact:
Anita Granbois
360-725-2892
anita.granbois@commerce.wa.gov
The Victim Witness Assistance Program provides trained advocates to help crime victims during the investigation and prosecution of the crime. Every county prosecutor’s office in Washington has a system-based Victim Witness Program available to victims and witnesses of crime.
Program Contact:
Stephanie Pratt
stephanie.pratt@commerce.wa.gov
phone: 360-725-2899
Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) State Plan
OCVA serves as the administrator of federal VOCA Assistance funds. Early in 2015, a congressional change resulted in a significant increase in Washington State’s award for pass-through funding.
In 2015, a statewide planning process was used to guide the development of the 2015-2019 VOCA State Plan (PDF) and formulate recommendations to guide the use of the increased VOCA funds through 2019.
Upon discussion of progress to date and analysis of data collected, OCVA has decided to continue the original 2015-2019 VOCA Plan through 2023.
The extension of the original VOCA funding distribution plan will allow:
- Newly funded programs to fully implement their proposals.
- An additional round of applications for our new competitive initiatives
- Sufficient time for a more comprehensive look at whether the plan resulted in filling of the gaps identified in the initial needs assessment conducted prior to the publication of the original VOCA Plan.
In 2018, OCVA conducted a survey and statewide stakeholder meeting to solicit input on the continuation of the VOCA plan. Both affirmed that the priorities identified in the 2015-2019 VOCA planning process should be extended through 2023.
Nicky Gleason
360-725-2887
nicky.gleason@commerce.wa.gov
If you are a victim of a crime and are looking for services:
ocva@commerce.wa.gov
Direct Service Line: 1-800-822-1067