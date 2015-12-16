Children’s Advocacy Center Child-Centered Services VOCA Initiative
OCVA is accepting applications for the provision of Child-Centered Services per the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) 2015-2019 State Plan and subsequent extension.
OCVA will fund projects resulting from this application from July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2022.
Eligible applicants include affiliate, associate/developing, and accredited Children’s Advocacy Centers (CAC), as defined by the National Children’s Alliance (NCA).
Please see the application instructions for additional details.
Application Due Date: April 15, 2020
Human Trafficking Services and Outreach RFP
Commerce is pleased to announce the availability of a Request for Proposal (RFP) to fund person-centered support and assistance for victims/survivors of labor or sex trafficking and outreach to individuals at-risk. Responses to the RFP must be received by the Office of Crime Victims Advocacy (OCVA) no later than 5:00 pm, March 30, 2020.
OCVA anticipates $3,500,000 will be available to support a total of seven (7) contracts: four (4) focused on Labor Trafficking and three (3) focused on Sex Trafficking. The grant period will be for 36-months, July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2023.
Questions about the RFP must be submitted electronically to: Stephanie.Pratt@Commerce.WA.Gov, and indicate “HT Services and Outreach RFP” in the subject line of the email.
Tribal Government Initiative Re-Release
This application is a re-release for those federally recognized Tribes that do not have a current Tribal Government Initiative agreement. Applications are requested from federally recognized Tribal victim service providers to fund culturally specific services for people hurt or harmed in their communities. Funding where current services are unavailable or inadequate is the priority.
Application Due: March 2, 2020
VOCA Initiative Application Calendar 2020
Application release dates are tentative and subject to change:
|Application
|Tentative Publication Date
|Tentative Due Date
|Tentative Project Start Date
|Application Coordinator
|Tribal Initiative (2 year awards)
|01/15/2020
|03/02/2020
|07/01/2020
|Shelley Wiedemeier
|Human Trafficking (3 year awards)
|02/03/2020
|03/23/2020
|07/01/2020
|Stephanie Pratt
|Children’s Advocacy Center Child Centered Services (2 year awards)
|03/02/2020
|04/10/2020
|07/01/2020
|Sherina James
|Unmet Victim Service Needs #4 (2 Year Awards)
|03/02/2020
|04/17/2020
|07/01/2020
|Trisha Smith
|By and For – Central and Eastern WA Programs (2 year awards)
|06/01/2020
|08/03/2020
|10/01/2020
|Nicky Gleason
|Sexual Assault Medical Forensic Examinations (SAMFE) (2 year awards)
|09/15/2020
|11/02/2020
|01/01/2021
|Tara Wolfe
Please monitor the OCVA Grants and Funding web page for additional infomation
OCVA Victims of Crime Act Fact Sheets
Additional Information:
Expanding the Reach of Victim Services: Maximizing the Potential of VOCA Funding for Underserved Survivors (website)
Apply for VOCA Funding: A Toolkit for Organizations Working with Crime Survivors in Communities of Color and Other Underserved Communities (pdf)
Important Notice
Some grantees have recently experienced a scam email regarding renewal of a DUNS number. Your agency may receive an email, regular mail or telephone notice stating that it is time to renew your DUNS number.
The fraudulent link is https://getregistrations.com/getstarted and the telephone numbers are 1-844-392-8983 (internationally) 001-727-312-3123.
The fraudulent website appears to look like an official website and already has possession of the subgrantee’s CAGE number, DUNS number and agency name and address. Once an individual enters the website they are asked to submit money for the renewal cost.
Only use the website links and telephone numbers listed below to obtain or renew a DUNS number, or ask questions regarding your DUNS number.
The website listed below is the Dun & Bradstreet Request Service.
http://fedgov.dnb.com/webform/pages/contact_info.jsp
Voice Phone: 866-705-5711
TTY Line: 877-807-1679 (Hearing Impaired Customers)
The website listed below is the grants.gov website. http://www.grants.gov/web/grants/applicants/organization-registration/step-1-obtain-duns-number.html
1-866-705-5711
The website and telephone number listed below is for SAM.gov.
https://www.sam.gov/portal/SAM/
1-866-606-8220.
If your agency is contacted by a source other than the agencies listed above, or asked to submit money, please report the website and/or telephone number to your State Grantee Agency and Attorney General’s Office.
Contact us
Office Of Crime Victims Advocacy
Washington State Department Of Commerce
PO Box 42525
1011 Plum Street Se
Olympia, WA 98504-2525
Grantee Line: 1-866-857-9889
Fax: 360-586-7176
If you are a victim of a crime and are looking for services:
ocva@commerce.wa.gov
Direct Service Line:1-800-822-1067