OCVA is accepting applications for the provision of Child-Centered Services per the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) 2015-2019 State Plan and subsequent extension.

OCVA will fund projects resulting from this application from July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2022.

Eligible applicants include affiliate, associate/developing, and accredited Children’s Advocacy Centers (CAC), as defined by the National Children’s Alliance (NCA).

Please see the application instructions for additional details.

Application Due Date: April 15, 2020

Download Application Materials Here