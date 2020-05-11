The first $7.7 million CDBG-CV1 allocation is granted to CDBG nonentitlement city and county governments (cities with less than 50,000 population and not part of a CDBG entitlement urban county CDBG program; and counties with less than 200,000 in population excluding entitlement cities).

The second $23 million CDBG-CV2 allocation is granted for eligible, CDBG entitlement and nonentitlement city and county government, and state activities based on COVID-19 factors prioritized by HUD, state and local governments. Additional details will be added as further guidance is provided by HUD.

A third CARES Act allocation is anticipated to be distributed by HUD to states and units of local government on a rolling basis, at the discretion of the HUD Secretary, with formula factors to be defined by HUD. It is uncertain whether the state of Washington will receive a portion of this allocation.