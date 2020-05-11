Community Development Block Grant – Coronavirus Funds (CDBG-CV)
What are CARES Act CDBG-CV funds?
The federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) has allocated supplemental CDBG Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) funds through the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to the state CDBG program at Commerce. The CDBG-CV funding will be provided to Commerce in up to three separate funding rounds.
Who will receive CDBG-CV funds from Commerce?
The first $7.7 million CDBG-CV1 allocation is granted to CDBG nonentitlement city and county governments (cities with less than 50,000 population and not part of a CDBG entitlement urban county CDBG program; and counties with less than 200,000 in population excluding entitlement cities).
The second $23 million CDBG-CV2 allocation is granted for eligible, CDBG entitlement and nonentitlement city and county government, and state activities based on COVID-19 factors prioritized by HUD, state and local governments. Additional details will be added as further guidance is provided by HUD.
A third CARES Act allocation is anticipated to be distributed by HUD to states and units of local government on a rolling basis, at the discretion of the HUD Secretary, with formula factors to be defined by HUD. It is uncertain whether the state of Washington will receive a portion of this allocation.
CDBG-CV1 FUNDS
CDBG-CV1 grants fund local public services and microenterprise assistance programs; and public health, emergency response, or temporary housing facilities that address COVID-19 impacts, and grant administration. Here is the CDBG-CV1 Eligible Activities Guide (PDF). CDBG funded activities must benefit low- and moderate-income persons or meet the CDBG urgent need national objective criteria.
How do eligible cities and counties apply for CDBG-CV1 funds?
Here is the CDBG-CV1 application roadmap.
- Submit the CDBG-CV1 application through ZoomGrants by September 3, 2020 for full funding consideration. Late applications may be accepted with CDBG approval.
- Only ZoomGrants accounts and log-ins created by eligible local governments (cities, towns or counties) are valid for application submission.
- Once the account is created, the eligible local government can invite collaborators to assist with completing the application.
- Recommendation: The applicant local government should schedule the CDBG public hearing as soon as possible, as they begin working on their application. See the CDBG-CV1 Citizen Participation Guide.
The following resources describe how to create a ZoomGrants account and start a CDBG-CV1 application. The actual CDBG grant application may differ than the information shown in the example slides.
Using ZoomGrants to Apply for CDBG-CV1 Grant
ZoomGrants Applicant Slideshow
CDBG-CV1 ZoomGrants Application Preview
Questions:
CDBG Content Related Questions
Jon Galow, CDBG Program
jon.galow@commerce.wa.gov
509-847-5021
ZoomGrants Technical Questions
Tech Support Desk
Questions@ZoomGrants.com
866-323-5404 ext. 2
What is the maximum CDBG-CV1 grant amount and how are funds distributed?
The population-based approach distributes funds equitably across the state and targets low- and moderate-income populations. The maximum CDBG-CV1 grant amount depends on whether a consortium is established or not. The CDBG-CV1 consortium approach supports local/regional services and assistance programs, builds on local grant administration capacity, allows flexibility to respond to state and local COVID-19 priorities. Potential county consortium totals and specific jurisdiction allotments are in the applicable CDBG-CV1 Fund Distribution list. To receive maximum funds through a CDBG-CV1 consortium, review the CDBG-CV1 Consortium Guide (PDF) and use this CDBG-CV1 Funding Request Worksheet (Excel).
The grant options are summarized below. Given the need to expedite CDBG-CV funds, Commerce has combined the CDBG-CV1 allotments by county (each city allotment added with the county‘s allotment) in this list, and will accept this county-wide consortium grant request from the county, unless the participating cities in that county or the county request otherwise.
CDBG-CV1 Grant Option
Grantee Recipient
Consortium
Service Area
Entity providing assistance to service area residents, or managing project
A
City
No
Single city
City grantee or a subrecipient serving city area
Up to $13 per city LMI population*
B
County
No
Single county
County grantee or a subrecipient serving county area
County population formula amount**
C
County or city
Yes
2 or more counties and cities
County or City grantee, or a subrecipient serving the combined areas
Combined county population formula amounts**,
* City amount = $13 per LMI population based on HUD LMI percentage or CDBG approved income survey ** County amount = $3 million distributed based on population (including nonentitlement cities), with a minimum of $8,000 for counties under 5,000 population.
How do people or businesses impacted by COVID-19 access the assistance?
The CDBG-funded services and programs may be offered directly by the local government CDBG recipient or they may pass the funds to a subrecipient service provider. So contact your local government, community action program, or associate development organization to learn if CDBG-funded assistance or other resources are available, and the qualifications. CDBG assistance is for persons with low- and moderate-incomes, and microenterprises (small businesses with five or fewer employees, with one being the owner).
When do the funds begin and end?
CDBG-CV funds may reimburse allowable costs incurred by the grantee recipient or subrecipient for approved activities related to COVID-19 beginning March 27, 2020 (CARES Act authorization date). The funds must be expended in a timely manner to address immediate needs. The grantee recipient’s CDBG-CV contract will establish the end date, which could extend to June 30, 2022.
Program Links
Technical Assistance Resources
CDBG-CV Overview (PDF)
CDBG-CV1 Funding Distribution List (PDF)
CDBG-CV1 Consortium Guide (PDF)
CDBG-CV1 Funding Request Worksheet (Excel)
CDBG-CV1 Eligible Activities Guide (PDF)
CRF and CDBG-CV Eligible Activities Comparison (PDF)
CDBG-CV1 Citizen Participation Guide (PDF)
CDBG-CV1 LMI and National Objectives Guide (PDF)
CDBG COVID-19 Microenterprise Assistance Guide (PDF)
CDBG COVID-19 Microenterprise Assistance Application and Verification Form (Word)
CDBG COVID-19 Microenterprise Assistance Agreement (Word)
CDBG COVID-19 Microenterprise Payment Detail Report (Excel)
CDBG COVID-19 Subsistence Payment Guide (PDF)
CDBG COVID-19 Subsistence Payment Application and Verification Form (Word)
CDBG COVID-19 Subsistence Payment Detail Report (Excel)
Management Handbook & Forms
Need help?
CDBG Section Manager
Local Government Division
kaaren.roe@commerce.wa.gov
Phone: 360.725.3018
www.commerce.wa.gov/CDBG