September 2025 transportation electrification open funding opportunities

U.S. DOE – Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing Loan Program
- Qualifying applicants: Manufacturers of advanced technology vehicles that achieve defined fuel economy targets and producers of components or materials that enhance eligible vehicles’ fuel economy and emissions performance.
- Qualifying projects: Must 1) manufacture eligible vehicles or components that are used in eligible vehicles, 2) build new facilities; reequip, modernize or expand existing facilities, and/or support engineering integration performed in the U.S. related to the manufacturing of eligible vehicles or components, 3) be located in the U.S., and 4) provide a reasonable prospect of repayment.
- Total funding amount: $10 billion.
- Application due date: Rolling applications.
WA Dept. of Transportation – E-Bike Lending Library and Ownership Grant Program
- Who can apply: Government entities, tribes, nonprofits.
- Qualifying projects: Projects that provide no-cost loans of e-bikes to eligible bike borrowers. The project could incorporate a pathway to e-bike ownership.
- Eligible bike borrowers for projects delivered by government entities are employees in entities enrolled in the Commute Trip Reduction program.
- Eligible bike borrowers for projects delivered by tribes or nonprofits would be individuals who identify as low income and/or live in an overburdened community.
- Total funding amount: $3.3 million
- Application due date: September 26, 6 p.m.
WA Dept. of Commerce – Tribal Electric Boats Program
- Who can apply: Federally recognized tribes or enterprises operated by federally recognized tribes whose traditional lands and territories included parts of Washington or were directly adjacent to Washington’s border.
- Qualifying projects: For the purchase of or conversion to electric motors and engines for fishing vessels, including vessels for patrol, research, or other uses that ensure tribal fishing rights and activities.
- Total funding amount: $4.75 million
- Application due date: October 23, 5 p.m.