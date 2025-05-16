Public Works Board Application Workshops

The PWB FY 26 funding cycle is currently open for applications to the construction, pre-construction, and emergency funding programs. Applications for pre-construction and emergency projects are open continuously until funds are exhausted. Applications for construction projects will close on August 8, 2025 at 11:59 PM.

To support the application process, PWB staff will host online Zoom workshops in the month of June. The application workshop will be offered twice and at different times to maximize opportunities to learn about PWB funding. No registration is required to attend. Both sessions will be recorded.

PWB Application Workshops

These workshops will discuss the PWB application, scoring rubric, important policy changes, and review frequently asked questions from previous cycles.