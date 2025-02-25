Public comment opportunity for draft climate rules

The Department of Commerce invites feedback on proposed changes to state rules around climate planning and growth management.

Draft changes to Washington Administrative Code Chapters 365-196 and 365-195 are available for review on Commerce’s rulemaking webpage.

These rules would implement HB 1181 (Chapter 228, Laws of 2023), which added a climate goal to the Growth Management Act, and requires local comprehensive plans to have a climate element, among other changes. Depending on the jurisdiction, its climate element must include one or both sub-elements to address community resilience to climate change and greenhouse gas emission reductions.

Comments can be submitted online and must be received by 5:00 p.m. Thursday, March 20. Your feedback will support Commerce in revising draft rules and preparing to file a proposed rulemaking notice (CR-102), which is tentatively scheduled for spring 2025. At that time, Commerce will host a public hearing to obtain additional feedback on draft rules.

Feedback sessions

Commerce will hold two informal feedback sessions to review the draft changes and answer questions.

Session 1

March 4, 2025

9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Register for Session 1

March 6, 2025

4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Register for Session 2

The presentation will be the same for each session, and we encourage registration to attend.

Background

HB 1181 requires Commerce to create rules to guide the climate change and resiliency element.

Chapter 365-196 – to address requirements of the climate element within comprehensive plans.

Chapter 365-195 – to clarify that best available science is applicable to development of the climate element.

The underlying legislation also specified new regulatory authority for Commerce to review and approve county and city greenhouse gas reduction sub-elements, when voluntarily submitted.

Questions?

For questions, contact GMARulemaking@Commerce.wa.gov