Virtual funding application workshops May 10-11

The Washington State Public Works Board encourages potential funding applicants to take advantage of virtual application workshops scheduled for May 10 and 11. No registration is required, and attendance is not required to submit a funding application.

Virtual workshop meeting links:

Workshops will be recorded and posted later on pwb.wa.gov.

Links to the ZoomGrants online application and more information are available on the Public Works Board traditional financing webpage

Questions?

Contact Traditional Programs Director and Tribal Liaison Mark Rentfrow (360) 529-6432