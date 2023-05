Virtual Broadband Lunch and Learn on Tuesday 5/16

Join us! Let’s talk about the upcoming Public Works Board Broadband Program funding cycle at our virtual Lunch and Learn, Tuesday 5/16 from 12 PM – 1 PM. The Public Works Board Broadband Team will provide a cycle overview and take questions from our partners about our upcoming funding cycle with an anticipated opening of June 6th. We hope to see you there! Join the Zoom meeting.