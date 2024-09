PWB Retreat Workshop Sessions – October 3-4, 2024

The Public Works Board will hold two workshop sessions during the 2024 PWB October retreat. Session 1 will take place from 8:30 AM – 1:00 PM on Thursday, October 3, 2024. Session 2 will take place from 8:30 AM – 1:00 PM on Friday, October 4, 2024. Both sessions are open to the public and can be attended using the Zoom links below.

Zoom link for Session 1

Zoom link for Session 2