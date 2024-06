PWB Community Engagement and Technical Assistance Committee Meeting

Community Engagement and Technical Assistance Committee (CETAC) meetings take place every third Wednesday of the month at 3:00 PM. Meetings may be canceled or rescheduled in case of a public holiday or any other PWB scheduled event.

Agenda: CETAC Agendas and Meeting Notes (box.com)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://wastatecommerce.zoom.us/j/87569775014?pwd=enNKNW9MbVZ3alZJaXdJc3NneHAyZz09

Meeting ID: 875 6977 5014

Passcode: 795893