Racially Disparate Impacts Guidance – Webinar

In September, Commerce published Draft Racially Disparate Impacts (RDI) Guidance (pdf) providing recommendations for how local governments can address new requirements for assessing racially disparate impacts, exclusion, displacement and displacement risk in housing planning. This includes guidance for drafting policies that begin to undo these impacts. After receiving comments during a 30-day comment period, Commerce is finalizing this guidance for local governments to implement in their upcoming periodic updates.

Register for the RDI Guidance live webinar: Dec. 6, 3 – 4:30 p.m.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

If you have any questions, please contact Laura Hodgson.