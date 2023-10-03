PRO Housing: Comment period on Commerce application to HUD

Commerce seeks public input on PRO Housing application.

Ver información en español // 以中文查看内容

Public comment period through October 19, 2023

The Washington State Department of Commerce seeks public input on its grant application to the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Commerce is applying to HUD’s PRO Housing grant program, requesting $10 million over a six-year period to support cities and counties in Washington state as they build upon their updated comprehensive plans and remove barriers to affordable housing. The funding is expected to help communities advance local development of housing for all income levels.

Public comment is open from Oct. 3 through Oct. 19, 2023. During this period, Commerce will host a public hearing on Oct. 16 to present information and take additional public input.

Public input timeline

Public hearing: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 4 p.m. (Zoom registration)

Public comment: Use our online form to submit written comments by October 19, 2023 at 5 p.m. (PST)

Documents for review