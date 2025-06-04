Pre-Application Workshops available for new and returning capital funds applicants

Workshops will take place on Zoom in June and July

Each year, Washington State Department of Commerce’s Multifamily Housing Unit (MHU) awards funding to affordable housing developers to expand Washington’s supply of affordable housing. A vital component of the awards process is our Pre-Application Workshops, which help new and returning developers learn about the responsibilities and processes necessary to implement state funds. Workshops are on Zoom.

During Pre-Application Workshops:

Commerce discusses the availability of funding, timeline of the application review process, and application scoring

Applicants can ask questions and provide feedback about the process and application

Housing providers who have never received Commerce awards are welcome to attend!

Pre-Application Workshops:

After registering for a virtual meeting, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Applicants can attend multiple workshops that are relevant to their 2025 applications.

Applicants are also welcome to review 2024 Pre-Application Workshops on our website, under the Training resources for grantees heading.Questions? Email HTFapp@commerce.wa.gov.