Pre-Application Workshops available for new and returning capital funds applicants

Workshops will take place on Zoom in June and July
Each year, Washington State Department of Commerce’s Multifamily Housing Unit (MHU) awards funding to affordable housing developers to expand Washington’s supply of affordable housing. A vital component of the awards process is our Pre-Application Workshops, which help new and returning developers learn about the responsibilities and processes necessary to implement state funds. Workshops are on Zoom.
During Pre-Application Workshops:
- Commerce discusses the availability of funding, timeline of the application review process, and application scoring
- Applicants can ask questions and provide feedback about the process and application
Housing providers who have never received Commerce awards are welcome to attend!
Pre-Application Workshops:
- HTF Traditional Workshop: 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 10 (register)
- For housing providers seeking state funds to serve all low-income community members.
- HTF Federal Specific Workshop: 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 17 (register)
- For housing providers seeking federal funds to serve all low-income community members.
- AHAH Specific Workshop: 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 24 (register)
- For housing providers who aim to serve low-income community members who have experienced chronic homelessness via the Apple Health and Homes program.
- IDD Specific Workshop: 1 p.m. Thursday, June 26 (register)
- For housing providers who aim to serve low-income community members with intellectual and development disabilities (IDD).
- Tribal Specific Workshop: 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 1 (register)
- For housing providers who aim to serve low-income members of federally recognized Indian Tribes in the state of Washington.
- ESDS Specific Workshop: 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 8 (register)
- For housing providers who aim to serve all low-income community members and want to learn more about the Evergreen Sustainable Development Standard.
After registering for a virtual meeting, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
Applicants can attend multiple workshops that are relevant to their 2025 applications.
Applicants are also welcome to review 2024 Pre-Application Workshops on our website, under the Training resources for grantees heading.Questions? Email HTFapp@commerce.wa.gov.