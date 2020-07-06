BoS Racial Equity Subcommittee Feature

By Amanda Ford

Together, let us acknowledge Washington States’ Tribal Nations, people and sovereignty, on whose ancient and sacred land we live, work and play on. We must recognize the ever-present systemic inequities that derive from past wrongdoings and commit ourselves indefinitely to respecting and reconciling this long history of injustice. Let us honor their culture and elders past, present and future. We must unite in this commitment to reconciliation and truth telling and amplify our history so we can own our part in the story. Without that component, we cannot write a brave new ending.

The BoS CoC Racial Equity Subcommittee is a safe and inclusive online community committed to discussing and normalizing white supremacy and root causes that directly impact our houseless neighbors and communities so that we can dismantle those norms and create equitable and anti-racist systems. This online community meets through a monthly webinar. Our goal in community is to further the conversation through education and expert presentations to address the systemic, institutional racism and implicit, explicit bias within our own communities in Washington State and within ourselves.

We look deeper at bias and disparities through data, processes, tools, and stories. We uplift and adhere to the YWCA of Olympia’s values and norms, which trusts the collective experience of people of color. We work within community to name an inequity, discuss and challenge it and develop community-based actions to shift that power to a more equitable solution. The subcommittee also can be a place for unity and recharging. The facilitators invite everyone into the space with the openness for voices and discourse, but also encourage folks just needing to listen and absorb to do just that.

If you are looking to further your own anti-racist work and the work that can/is happening within your community, please join us in online community. Your co-chairs, Keylee Marineau (Thurston County – Homeless Prevention and Affordable Housing Coordinator) and Amanda Ford (Thurston County Nonprofit – Community Youth Services (CYS) – Data Administrator), support engaging with no end, to strengthen and deepen our shared commitment to racial equity, transformational relationships and intersectional justice. No justice, no peace.

JOIN US – link to register for upcoming subcommittee meetings