Online Training Resources
COVID-19 has impacted many program’s ability to attend in-person trainings and conferences. However, many victim services organizations and coalitions have successfully transitioned to providing training online. Several of these opportunities are being offered at a lower-cost than typical registration expenses. Additionally, many of these trainings are offering the additional benefit of being recorded so that they
can be conveniently accessed.
OCVA has compiled a list of training resources that providers may be interested in. This list is not intended to be comprehensive. These resources offer trainings on various topics, including primary prevention, human trafficking, SANE services, child advocacy,
and campus safety trainings. Programs may find it helpful to consider
subscribing to newsletters in order to stay informed about upcoming training
opportunities.
Service providers receiving funding through OCVA are required to meet annual ongoing training hours. To ensure that training meets grant requirements, please contact your
grant manager for approval. This list is intended to generate ideas for training opportunities. OCVA is not endorsing a particular training and these training opportunities are not necessarily reflective of OCVA’s vision or mission.
Click here to return to OCVA Home Page
Click here for previous OCVA blogs
Click here to download the Training Resources document (PDF)
Alaska Native Women’s Resource Center
The Alaska Native Women’s Resource Center is dedicated to strengthening local, tribal government’s responses through community organizing efforts advocating for the safety of women and children in their communities and homes, especially against domestic and sexual abuse and violence. https://www.aknwrc.org/
Black Women’s Blue Print
The Black Women’s Blue Print offers customized discrimination, oppression, and violence prevention trainings to non-profit organizations, colleges, community groups, and institutes. https://www.blackwomensblueprint.org/copy-of-services
End Abuse of People with Disabilities
Since 2005 the Vera Institute of Justice (Vera) has been addressing the victimization and justice needs of people with disabilities and Deaf people through the work in the Center on Victimization and Safety. https://www.endabusepwd.org/projects/bridging-the-gap-training-academy/
FORGE
FORGE provides both ready-made and design-to-fit trainings on a range of topics related to transgender and LGBT victims of crime. Be sure to check the FORGE Facebook Page. https://forge-forward.org/
National Immigrant Family Violence Institute (NIFVI)
NIFVI’s mission is to enhance responses to domestic violence through use of culturally and linguistically effective methods at the personal, organizational, community and societal levels. http://nifvi.org/aboutus.html
National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center
NIWRC is dedicated to restoring sovereignty and safeguarding Native women and children, NIWRC offers webinars and other resources: https://www.niwrc.org/events
The National Latin@ Network
The National Latin@ Network for Healthy Families and Communities offers trainings, mentoring, coaching, and consultations (also known as technical assistance) to help organizations and providers work effectively with Latinas and strengthen the fabric of their local communities and families. https://www.nationallatinonetwork.org/training-and-events/upcoming-training
Tribal Forensic Healthcare
Tribal Forensic Healthcare offers trainings that allow medical professionals to acquire and maintain the knowledge, skills, and competent clinical forensic practice to improve the response to domestic and sexual violence in hospitals, health clinics, and health stations within the Indian health system. http://www.tribalforensichealthcare.org/
Women of Color Network Inc.
The mission of the WOCN, Inc. is to eliminate violence against ALL women and their communities by centralizing the voices and promoting the leadership of women of color across the Sovereign Nations, the United States and U.S. Territories. https://wocninc.org/projects/
Aequitas
AEquitas mission is to improve access to and the quality of justice in gender-based violence and human trafficking cases through an informed, practical, and innovative approach. https://aequitasresource.org/about-us/
Battered Women’s Justice Project
Since 1994, BWJP has been providing training and technical assistance that translates research findings into ideas for implementation, showcases the pioneering work of local jurisdictions, and facilitates the adoption of promising practices across the country. https://www.bwjp.org/training.html
Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center
DCAC is a national and international leader in the Children’s Advocacy Center movement, recognized for their expertise in the identification, investigation, and prosecution of child abuse cases; cutting-edge clinical services and programs for victims and their non-offending family members; and their community and professional training programs. https://dcac.org/training/lecture-series/
End Violence Against Women International
EVAWI provides technical assistance on the law enforcement and community response to sexual assault, gender-bias, and VAWA forensic compliance. https://www.evawintl.org/WebinarArchive.aspx
Freedom Network
Freedom Network USA engages in advocacy, provides training and technical assistance, and works to increase the capacity of its members and allies. Freedom Network’s perspective is derived from the geographic scope and diverse expertise members bring from working with human trafficking survivors in all forms of labor. https://freedomnetworkusa.org/
National Center on Domestic and Sexual Violence
NCDSV provides customized trainings on domestic violence and sexual assault. http://ncdsv.org/ncd_upcomingtrainings.html
National Center for Victims of Crime
NCVC is a leading resource and advocacy organization for victims of all types of crime, regardless of whether the crime is physical, emotional, or financial. NCVC has an e-learning program: https://education.victimsofcrime.org/
The National Child Traumatic Stress Network
The National Child Traumatic Stress Network offers online resources for professionals and families who want to learn more about child traumatic stress: https://www.nctsn.org/resources/training
National Crime Victim Law Institute
NCVLI, a nonprofit based at Lewis & Clark Law School, fights for victims through legal advocacy, training and education, and public policy. https://law.lclark.edu/centers/national_crime_victim_law_institute/
National Organization for Victim Assistance
NOVA offers a variety of training opportunities for victim assistance professionals and crisis responders at all levels. Our skill-based trainings include on-line course and in-person trainings designed to accommodate individuals and groups around the world. https://www.trynova.org/training/overview/
National Sexual Violence Resource Center
NSVRC translates research and trends into best practices that help individuals, communities and service providers achieve real and lasting change. This particular webinar on the Neurobiology of Sexual Assault is valuable- https://www.nsvrc.org/elearning/20044
Office for Victims of Crime Training and Technical Assistance Center
The Office for Victims of Crime Training & Technical Assistance Center (OVC TTAC)’s website lists online trainings and webinars (both future and past) on variety of subject areas. https://www.ovcttac.gov/views/resources/index.cfm
Prevent Connect
The goal of PreventConnect is to advance the primary prevention of sexual assault and relationship violence by building a community of practice among people who are engaged in such efforts. http://www.preventconnect.org/category/resources/
HEAL Trafficking
We are a united group of over 3,100 survivors and multidisciplinary professionals in 35 countries dedicated to ending human trafficking and supporting its survivors, from a public health perspective https://healtrafficking.org/webinars/
Impact Justice
The Restorative Justice Project works in diversion and explores possibilities for restorative justice in intimate partner violence and sexual harm. We shift the paradigm from punitive to restorative – recognizing and valuing every individual’s dignity and potential. https://impactjustice.org/impact/restorative-justice-diversion/
The International Association of Chiefs of Police
The IACP is dedicated to advancing the policing profession through advocacy, research, outreach, and education in order to provide for safer communities worldwide. https://www.theiacp.org/genderbasedviolence
International Association of Forensic Nurses
IAFN’s mission is to provide leadership in forensic nursing practice by developing, promoting, and disseminating information internationally about forensic nursing science. http://www.forensicnurses.org/
Just Detention
Just Detention International is a health and human rights organization that seeks to end sexual abuse in all forms of detention. https://justdetention.org/
SOAR
SOAR Online is jointly provided by the Postgraduate Institute for Medicine and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The module is a collaboration between the Administration for Children and Families Office on Trafficking in Persons and the HHS Office on Women’s Health, supported by the National Human Trafficking Training and Technical Assistance Center. https://www.acf.hhs.gov/otip/training/soar-to-health-and-wellness-training/soar-online
Sexual Assault Forensic Examinations, Support, Training, Access and Resources (SAFESTAR)
A unique model of care that draws upon the strength and resilience of Indigenous women to put an end to sexual violence, while also providing compassionate and holistic care for women and teen victims. http://www.safestar.net/
Training Institute on Strangulation Prevention: The Training Institute on Strangulation Prevention
The Training Institute provides training on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Strangulation Crimes. https://www.strangulationtraininginstitute.com/training/upcoming-trainings/
Ujima
Ujima works to increase the capacity of Family Violence Prevention and Services Act grantees, domestic violence coalitions and networks, domestic violence programs, local, state, and federal government agencies, community-based programs, practitioners, researchers; and policymakers regarding family, domestic, and dating violence in the Black community. https://ujimacommunity.org/training-technical-assistance/
VAWnet.org
Operated by the National Resource Center on Domestic Violence,VAWnet.org is an online network focused on violence against women and other forms of gender-based violence. https://vawnet.org/
Children’s Advocacy Centers of Washington (CACWA)
CACWA provides training to meet the needs of local multidisciplinary teams (MDTs), boards, and CAC staff. Contact Maureen Fitzgerald – Training & TA Coordinator – for more information: training@cacwa.org
King County CSEC
The mission of the King County CSEC Task Force is to ensure the safety and support of commercially sexually exploited children (CSEC) and to prevent further exploitation. https://www.kingcountycsec.org/
Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence (WSCADV)
WSCADV works to create communities where all people can live and love without fear. WSCADV provides technical assistance to domestic violence programs in Washington State to increase survivors’ options, freedom and connection to their communities. https://wscadv.org/
Washington Coalition of Sexual Assault Programs (WCSAP)
state coalition against sexual assault offers technical assistance and training opportunities for sexual assault and prevention providers across the state. https://www.wcsap.org/training
WomenSpirit
WomenSpirit Coalition provides culturally specific Technical Assistance to Tribes/Tribal programs in the work of preventing and eliminating domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, dating violence, and sex trafficking. https://www.womenspirit.net/about-us/