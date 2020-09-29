Online Training Resources

Culturally and Community Specific Training Providers

The mission of the WOCN, Inc. is to eliminate violence against ALL women and their communities by centralizing the voices and promoting the leadership of women of color across the Sovereign Nations, the United States and U.S. Territories. https://wocninc.org/projects/

Tribal Forensic Healthcare offers trainings that allow medical professionals to acquire and maintain the knowledge, skills, and competent clinical forensic practice to improve the response to domestic and sexual violence in hospitals, health clinics, and health stations within the Indian health system. http://www.tribalforensichealthcare.org/

The National Latin@ Network for Healthy Families and Communities offers trainings, mentoring, coaching, and consultations (also known as technical assistance) to help organizations and providers work effectively with Latinas and strengthen the fabric of their local communities and families. https://www.nationallatinonetwork.org/training-and-events/upcoming-training

NIWRC is dedicated to restoring sovereignty and safeguarding Native women and children, NIWRC offers webinars and other resources: https://www.niwrc.org/events

NIFVI’s mission is to enhance responses to domestic violence through use of culturally and linguistically effective methods at the personal, organizational, community and societal levels. http://nifvi.org/aboutus.html

FORGE provides both ready-made and design-to-fit trainings on a range of topics related to transgender and LGBT victims of crime. Be sure to check the FORGE Facebook Page. https://forge-forward.org/

Since 2005 the Vera Institute of Justice (Vera) has been addressing the victimization and justice needs of people with disabilities and Deaf people through the work in the Center on Victimization and Safety. https://www.endabusepwd.org/projects/bridging-the-gap-training-academy/

The Black Women’s Blue Print offers customized discrimination, oppression, and violence prevention trainings to non-profit organizations, colleges, community groups, and institutes. https://www.blackwomensblueprint.org/copy-of-services

The Alaska Native Women’s Resource Center is dedicated to strengthening local, tribal government’s responses through community organizing efforts advocating for the safety of women and children in their communities and homes, especially against domestic and sexual abuse and violence. https://www.aknwrc.org/

National Coalitions and Training Providers

Aequitas

AEquitas mission is to improve access to and the quality of justice in gender-based violence and human trafficking cases through an informed, practical, and innovative approach. https://aequitasresource.org/about-us/

Battered Women’s Justice Project

Since 1994, BWJP has been providing training and technical assistance that translates research findings into ideas for implementation, showcases the pioneering work of local jurisdictions, and facilitates the adoption of promising practices across the country. https://www.bwjp.org/training.html

Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center

DCAC is a national and international leader in the Children’s Advocacy Center movement, recognized for their expertise in the identification, investigation, and prosecution of child abuse cases; cutting-edge clinical services and programs for victims and their non-offending family members; and their community and professional training programs. https://dcac.org/training/lecture-series/

End Violence Against Women International

EVAWI provides technical assistance on the law enforcement and community response to sexual assault, gender-bias, and VAWA forensic compliance. https://www.evawintl.org/WebinarArchive.aspx

Freedom Network

Freedom Network USA engages in advocacy, provides training and technical assistance, and works to increase the capacity of its members and allies. Freedom Network’s perspective is derived from the geographic scope and diverse expertise members bring from working with human trafficking survivors in all forms of labor. https://freedomnetworkusa.org/

National Center on Domestic and Sexual Violence

NCDSV provides customized trainings on domestic violence and sexual assault. http://ncdsv.org/ncd_upcomingtrainings.html

National Center for Victims of Crime

NCVC is a leading resource and advocacy organization for victims of all types of crime, regardless of whether the crime is physical, emotional, or financial. NCVC has an e-learning program: https://education.victimsofcrime.org/

The National Child Traumatic Stress Network

The National Child Traumatic Stress Network offers online resources for professionals and families who want to learn more about child traumatic stress: https://www.nctsn.org/resources/training

National Crime Victim Law Institute

NCVLI, a nonprofit based at Lewis & Clark Law School, fights for victims through legal advocacy, training and education, and public policy. https://law.lclark.edu/centers/national_crime_victim_law_institute/

National Organization for Victim Assistance

NOVA offers a variety of training opportunities for victim assistance professionals and crisis responders at all levels. Our skill-based trainings include on-line course and in-person trainings designed to accommodate individuals and groups around the world. https://www.trynova.org/training/overview/

National Sexual Violence Resource Center

NSVRC translates research and trends into best practices that help individuals, communities and service providers achieve real and lasting change. This particular webinar on the Neurobiology of Sexual Assault is valuable- https://www.nsvrc.org/elearning/20044

Office for Victims of Crime Training and Technical Assistance Center

The Office for Victims of Crime Training & Technical Assistance Center (OVC TTAC)’s website lists online trainings and webinars (both future and past) on variety of subject areas. https://www.ovcttac.gov/views/resources/index.cfm

Prevent Connect

The goal of PreventConnect is to advance the primary prevention of sexual assault and relationship violence by building a community of practice among people who are engaged in such efforts. http://www.preventconnect.org/category/resources/

HEAL Trafficking

We are a united group of over 3,100 survivors and multidisciplinary professionals in 35 countries dedicated to ending human trafficking and supporting its survivors, from a public health perspective https://healtrafficking.org/webinars/

Impact Justice

The Restorative Justice Project works in diversion and explores possibilities for restorative justice in intimate partner violence and sexual harm. We shift the paradigm from punitive to restorative – recognizing and valuing every individual’s dignity and potential. https://impactjustice.org/impact/restorative-justice-diversion/

The International Association of Chiefs of Police

The IACP is dedicated to advancing the policing profession through advocacy, research, outreach, and education in order to provide for safer communities worldwide. https://www.theiacp.org/genderbasedviolence

International Association of Forensic Nurses

IAFN’s mission is to provide leadership in forensic nursing practice by developing, promoting, and disseminating information internationally about forensic nursing science. http://www.forensicnurses.org/

Just Detention

Just Detention International is a health and human rights organization that seeks to end sexual abuse in all forms of detention. https://justdetention.org/

SOAR

SOAR Online is jointly provided by the Postgraduate Institute for Medicine and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The module is a collaboration between the Administration for Children and Families Office on Trafficking in Persons and the HHS Office on Women’s Health, supported by the National Human Trafficking Training and Technical Assistance Center. https://www.acf.hhs.gov/otip/training/soar-to-health-and-wellness-training/soar-online

Sexual Assault Forensic Examinations, Support, Training, Access and Resources (SAFESTAR)

A unique model of care that draws upon the strength and resilience of Indigenous women to put an end to sexual violence, while also providing compassionate and holistic care for women and teen victims. http://www.safestar.net/

Training Institute on Strangulation Prevention: The Training Institute on Strangulation Prevention

The Training Institute provides training on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Strangulation Crimes. https://www.strangulationtraininginstitute.com/training/upcoming-trainings/

Ujima

Ujima works to increase the capacity of Family Violence Prevention and Services Act grantees, domestic violence coalitions and networks, domestic violence programs, local, state, and federal government agencies, community-based programs, practitioners, researchers; and policymakers regarding family, domestic, and dating violence in the Black community. https://ujimacommunity.org/training-technical-assistance/

VAWnet.org

Operated by the National Resource Center on Domestic Violence,VAWnet.org is an online network focused on violence against women and other forms of gender-based violence. https://vawnet.org/