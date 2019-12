Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention Month In Review

YWCA Clark County

Click on image above for full view.

During DVAM this year, we provided a ‘Domestic Violence 101’ training to community partners that also provide direct service work to people in our community. We often get requests for this type of presentation and were happy to create a time for service providers to learn how to more effectively support domestic violence survivors. Participants in the training also gained a more comprehensive understanding of the different facets of domestic violence and how our program can support survivors. In addition, we ran “In Her Shoes” to promote empathy-building among the participants. After this exercise, the participants expressed shock and awe at the day-to-day lives of survivors. The overall feedback was positive and participants were grateful for the chance to learn more about domestic violence and how to connect their clients to our program.

During DVAM, we partnered with our local chapter of Meaningful Movies in Ridgefield, Washington to screen LoveStruck, a three-part documentary about domestic violence survivors. Following the screening, we hosted a panel featuring advocates from our program and Pathways to Healing. The panel discussion was made into a podcast, which can be accessed at this link: https://crisiscycling.blogspot.com/2019/11/mmr-domestic-violence-podcast.html . Local law enforcement also ran a DVAM campaign during the month to raise awareness in the community. Our program collaborated to provide trainings to officers about the services our program provides, as well as how to connect survivors with our services. Advocates provided training to nearly 100 patrol officers who work across the city. We received positive feedback for our trainings, as well as appreciation for answering questions and offering resources during the trainings.