Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention Month In Review

For the month of October, SafePlace collaborated with Equal Latin. Equal Latin is a restaurant that recently opened in downtown Olympia that serves Latin inspired dishes. SafePlace was able to provide bar coasters, flip chart conversation starters and kids coloring pages to Equal Latin for the month. On Oct. 25, staff from SafePlace set up a small informational table with a donation box to talk to customers as they walked into Equal Latin during the lunch hours and dinner hours. The thing that stood out during this event was the amount of individuals that knew or had heard of SafePlace. People seemed to really enjoy the brochures that were available and the resources. One thing that we would do differently is the way the event looked during the dinner hours. We realized that those hours were pretty busy and due to that an informational table was not as useful. We would love to do a livelier event during that time to engage customers in different ways.

The points of contacts for this event were Joanna Zapien and Esmeralda Triplett. They can be reached at SafePlace’s business office at 360-786-8754.