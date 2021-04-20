Crime Victim’s Rights Week

In celebration of National Crime Victims Rights Week, the Department of Commerce’s Office of Crime Victims Advocacy, Labor and Industries’ Crime Victims Compensation Program and the Department of Corrections’ Victim Services Program invite you to attend a National Crime Victims Rights Week Zoom Event at 10 a.m., April 22.

OCVA’s Managing Director, Rick Torrance, will be emceeing the event along with a welcome from DOC Assistant Secretary of Community Corrections, Mac Pevey.

Please join us as we hear from speakers Jeri Moomaw and Ken Paulson.

Jeri Moomaw, a Shoshone/Cree, is the Executive Director of the nonprofit Innovations Human Trafficking Collaborative. This organization was established in 2016 to eradicate sex and labor trafficking throughout tribal reservations and Indian country. Jeri is a nationally honored and passionate advocate for survivors of sexual exploitation, human trafficking and violence against youth and women.

Ken Paulson is an advocate and champion of the Jennifer Paulson Stalking Protection Order Act. This Act was passed into law in 2013. Ken became a voice for stalking victims in our state after his daughter, Jennifer, was murdered by her stalker in 2010.

During this event, we will also be presenting the first-ever Nancy Hawley Lifetime Service Award recognizing exception service to victims of crime and significant contributions to the field of victim advocacy in Washington state.

We hope you will join us as we celebrate and hear from these dynamic advocates for victims’ rights and learn more about how our state is working to support victims, build trust and engage communities.

To participate, please use the following link and passcode. Join the meeting early as space is limited.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89675928602?pwd=NHY0dERGSkhNYWtZMmVNWXFKcXNTdz09

Passcode: CVRW2021!

Or One tap mobile :

US: +12532158782,,89675928602#,,,,*775947925# or +14086380968,,89675928602#,,,,*775947925#

Or Telephone:

Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

US: +1 253 215 8782 or +1 408 638 0968 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 646 876 9923 or +1 301 715 8592

Webinar ID: 896 7592 8602

Passcode: 775947925

International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kexuXdfmVY

We hope you will join us as we celebrate and hear from these dynamic advocates for victims’ rights and learn more about how our state is working to support victims, build trust and engage communities.