COVID-19: Resources for Victim Services Providers
The following websites have helpful information and resources for victim service providers, including considerations and guidance for service provision and organizational management during the COVID-19 crisis:
- WCSAP COVID-19 Resource Page
- WSCADV COVID-19 Resource Page
- NNEDV COVID-19 Resource Page
- SAFETY NET Using Technology to Communicate with Survivors During a Public Health Crisis:
- SAFETY NET Best Practices when Using Mobile Devices for Advocacy
- OVW Grantee Staff Pay FAQ: The Office of Violence Against Women has issued the following guidance and FAQ for recipients receiving funds OVW funds.
- The National Organization for Victim Assistance (NOVA) COVID-19 Resource Page