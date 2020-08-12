Allowable Activities to Support Anti-Racism Work

We understand that making statements in support of Black communities, Indigenous communities, and Communities of Color may create conflict with other systems and providers; this is part of dismantling systemic oppression. We encourage programs to center the needs of Indigenous communities and Communities of Color, especially Black communities, in this time. Your OCVA grant manager is available to talk with you about the impact this work may have on your grant funded services, to clarify allowable costs, and to address any other grant related questions that you may have.

As Governor Inslee shared in a recent message to state employees, “People across our state and nation are justifiably outraged at the killing of George Floyd. Our communities are heartbroken and angry. I am furious too. It is incumbent on all of us to push for justice and to hold our current institutions of power and privilege responsible. We all have a responsibility to work for meaningful, systemic change – including myself. […] We need more education about systemic racism in our society. For those of us who are not subjected to prejudice and discrimination, we need to be honest with ourselves about our privilege and the need to be better allies.”

Please reach out to your relevant Coalition(s) and OCVA if you need additional information or resources.

