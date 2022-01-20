Washington Community Economic Revitalization Board invests $5.1 million in four counties

Port of Pasco clean energy project, expected to create over 400 jobs, is among four projects approved for funding at the CERB January meeting.

OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington State Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB) today approved $3,937,996 in low-interest loans and $1,136,999 in grants for economic development and public infrastructure improvements.

Projects awarded funding are located in Franklin, Jefferson, Okanogan, and Skamania counties and will spur business growth and job creation.

Franklin County – $2,237,996 loan and a $736,999 grant to the Port of Pasco for the “Tri-Cities Airport Business Center Road/Taxiway Project.” This project will build 2,000 feet of new, two-lane road, including curb, gutter and sidewalk, municipal water and sewer main, and 2,000 feet of taxiway. This project is expected to create 412 jobs at above the county median wage. Committed private partner Solgen Power, LLC is investing $5 million in the project to expand renewable, solar power operations. CERB funds are matched by $736,999 in local resources.

“CERB’s mission of creating jobs and building sustainable economies statewide is vital to Washington. This mission helps local governments and Tribes finance their vision for the future. In the spirit of economic recovery, these investments and CERB’s mission are more important than ever.” said CERB Chair Randy Hayden.

The release of CERB funds to these projects is contingent upon each applicant completing specific pre-contract requirements, such as finalizing other funding sources and obtaining necessary permits.

Since 1982, CERB has committed nearly $203 million to local jurisdictions across the state, an investment generating more than 36,000 jobs, and private capital investment of $5.8 billion – a $29-to-$1 return on CERB investments. Read the 2020 CERB Legislative Report and the 2020 CERB Rural Broadband Legislative Report to learn more.

As Washington’s strategic economic development resource, CERB is focused on creating private sector jobs in partnership with local governments by financing infrastructure improvements. These improvements encourage new business development and expansion. In addition to funding construction projects, CERB provides limited funding for studies that evaluate high-priority economic development projects.

Learn more about CERB at www.commerce.wa.gov/cerb.

