Nordic mission Day 4: Maritime innovation takes center stage

Exploring the fascinating future of maritime with our Norwegian partners

We were welcomed to Norway with a briefing from the US Embassy and American Chamber of Commerce in Oslo. After being properly equipped with local knowledge, we traveled to Horten, to spend the day with Kongsberg Maritime. The Norwegian-owned company is a strong maritime partner and investor in Washington state, both through Kongsberg Underwater Technology located in Lynnwood, WA and as a founding member of the Washington Maritime Blue innovation cluster.

In addition, Kongsberg is a multinational company that invests in and partners with maritime and clean tech clusters throughout Norway. Clusters bring together the whole value chain, increasing the company’s success with finding partners to develop new technologies.

Our visit to Horten included a tour of the MARO Assembly hall, where Kongsberg Maritime produces their HUGIN line of autonomous vessels and the MASSTERLY Remote Operations Center, a Kongsberg Wilhelmsen joint venture, where autonomous vessel operation is monitored from a central station.

Later at the beautiful Naval Society built in 1883 and throughout the day, the delegation engaged in discussion with Kongsberg and MASSTERLY leaders about everything from innovations in underwater robotics and hydro acoustics and maritime freight and mobility to community concerns about autonomous operations, such as safety and changes in job duties. Later this week, the delegation will visit Kongsberg SEATEX in Trondheim as well as the Kongsberg Maritime Training Center in Alesund, as we continue to increase our understanding of the cluster value proposition to large corporations. We look forward to continuing to grow Washington state’s partnership with Kongsberg Maritime to drive innovation in the maritime sector.