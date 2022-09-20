Estakio Beltran named Washington State Broadband Office Digital Equity Manager

Veteran DC public policy advisor will lead Washington state efforts on equitable broadband access and digital literacy

OLYMPIA, WA — The Washington State Broadband Office in the Department of Commerce has hired Estakio Beltran to serve as Digital Equity Manager. Beltran comes to the job with significant experience working on equity policy, program development, and community-driven solutions to inequity. During more than a decade working in Washington DC, Beltran advised senior members of Congress and high-ranking officials as a public policy professional.

In October 2020, Philanthropy Northwest honored him with the prestigious Mary Helen Moore Ambassador of the Year Award, recognizing his remarkable leadership and contributions to the sector.

“The internet is more than just wires; it’s how families access education for their children, connect to doctors, apply for work or financial assistance, and maintain important social connections,” Beltran said. “I am eager to join the Washington State Broadband Office to co-create community solutions that advance digital equity and close the digital divide.”

Beltran went on to say that improving connectivity across the state can address digital inequities and ensure that everyone in Washington has full access to opportunities, power, and resources to flourish and achieve their full potential.

“Estakio’s success is rooted in his bold vision for systems change through advocacy strategies and community-centered policy solutions. We are excited to have him on board to drive forward this important piece of the department’s equity commitment,” said Commerce Director Lisa Brown.

Beltran earned a BA from Gonzaga University, and a Master of Public Administration from Columbia University in New York. He joins the office starting October 1, based in his home community of Yakima.

Working in collaboration with the Washington Public Works Board and Community Economic Revitalization Board, the state broadband office recently was awarded $30 million from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) for last-mile fiber and wireless projects aimed at overcoming barriers to broadband access and connectivity in five rural Washington counties (Ferry, Jefferson, Kittitas, Okanogan and Stevens). In addition, the 2022 state supplemental budget provides over $100 million in operating, capital and federal broadband funding.

To learn more about current funding opportunities and the work of Washington State Broadband Office, including Digital Equity Forums, community-based Digital Navigator programs, and emergency broadband benefits, visit www.broadband.wa.gov.

