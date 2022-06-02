Commerce announces new state manufacturing council members

Commerce Director Brown appoints 21-member council to advise on policy, strategies and investment to grow regional manufacturing sectors and jobs statewide.

OLYMPIA, WA — Washington Department of Commerce Director Lisa Brown today named 21 members to the state’s new Manufacturing Council. Council members are leaders hailing from the private, non-profit and public sectors. The council will advise and consult with the department and its agency partners, including the Office of the Superintendent of Public instruction and the State Board of Community and Technical Colleges, on a biennial report on the state of manufacturing and research and development in Washington, including challenges with legislative remedies.

“Throughout our state’s history the manufacturing sector has been a cornerstone of our economy by providing living wages, impactful careers and creating incredible innovation spanning the globe,” said Commerce Director Lisa Brown. “This diverse group of council members will play a critical role as we look to ensure the success of the next generation of manufacturing, research and development throughout every region of our state.”

Washington State Manufacturing Council members:

Amit Arora, jubilant Hollister Stier

Allison Budvarson, Out of the Box Manufacturing LLC

Susan Champlain, Boeing

Ted Cummings, United Steelworkers Local 338

Maud Daudon, Career Connect Washington

Jon Holden, International Association of Machinists 751

Kris Johnson, Association of Washington Business

Junus Khan, Carbitex

Jessica Koski, Blue/Green Alliance

Todd Mitchell, Heat and Frost insulators Local 7

Greg Pallesen, Association of Western Pulp and Paper Workers

Shana Peschek, Machinists institute

Gaylan Prescott, United Steel Workers, District 12

Chris Reykdal, Superintendent of Public Instruction

Jessica Stiefel, Heritage Distilling Company

Phil Stephenson, PACCAR

Russ Vaagen, Vaagen Timbers

Dave Whitehead, Schweitzer Labs

Brenda Wiest, Teamsters Local 117

Deloit Wolfe, Impact Washington

Jan Yoshiwara, State Board of Community and Technical Colleges

The Building Economic Strength Through Manufacturing (BEST) Act passed by the 2021 Washington Legislature, provides a framework for the state to add 300,000 new manufacturing jobs over the next 10 years. The BEST Act also seeks to double the number of small manufacturing firms and the number of manufacturing firms owned by women and minorities.

Carolyn Busch, Workforce Innovation Sector Lead, and Sarah Lee, Manufacturing Sector Lead, for the Department of Commerce will staff the new Manufacturing Council. The first meeting of the council will take place in June.

###