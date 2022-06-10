2021 State Energy Strategy recognized for leading advancement of clean energy

“Washington demonstrated a deep commitment to meaningful community engagement and centering equity concerns.”

Washington is a leader on energy and climate policy with a goal to provide an equitable clean energy economy to benefit everyone in the state — including urban and rural communities, overburdened and low-income households, and Indigenous communities.

The Washington State Department of Commerce’s Energy Division received a 2022 State Leadership in Clean Energy Award from the Clean Energy States Alliance in Washington D.C. on June 7 for the 2021 State Energy Strategy. Washington was one of six national recipients of the award.

Read the full story on our Medium site