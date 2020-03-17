Washington Broadband Office Director named to FCC group on agriculture

Russ Elliott to serve on national group focusing on technology in precision agriculture connectivity

OLYMPIA, WA – Russ Elliott, director of the Washington State Office of Broadband, has been chosen to serve on a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) work group that will examine connectivity and technology needs in precision agriculture.

In consultation with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the FCC last week set up the Precision Agriculture Connectivity Task Force. Elliott will represent Washington state on a work group that will encourage adoption of precision agriculture and availability of high-quality jobs on connected farms.

In October 2019, Gov. Jay Inslee named Elliott to lead the state’s Office of Broadband, created by the legislature to develop and improve affordable, quality broadband across the state to drive job creation, promote innovation, improve economic vitality and expand markets for Washington businesses.

“Serving on this work group will certainly give Washington state agriculture businesses a voice at the federal level,” Elliott said. “I look forward to serving on behalf of those citizens and the many others who will benefit from this work.”

“Broadband is a key piece of infrastructure that strengthens communities and facilitates equity in economic opportunity across the state,” said Lisa Brown, director of the Washington State Department of Commerce, which houses the broadband office. “Having Russ represent our rural areas in this national initiative will help us bring infrastructure to the areas where it is needed the most.”

To learn more about the state’s Office of Broadband, please visit https://www.commerce.wa.gov/building-infrastructure/washington-statewide-broadband-office/

To get more information about the task force, please visit https://www.fcc.gov/task-force-reviewing-connectivity-and-technology-needs-precision-agriculture-united-states