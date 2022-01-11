State Grant Supports ZeroAvia Project at Paine Field

Governor’s Strategic Reserve Fund Grant Aids Development of Hydrogen-Powered Flight Facility in Snohomish County

Paine Field, Snohomish County, WA, January 11, 2022 — The Washington State Department of Commerce awarded a $350,000 economic development grant to support ZeroAvia’s site selection at Paine Field, Snohomish County. Economic Alliance Snohomish County (EASC) requested the funds which will be invested into converting a warehouse building to office and research and development space.

ZeroAvia has developed the leading hydrogen-electric powertrain propulsion technology for aviation, and as part of its research and development, has flown the world’s largest commercial-scale hydrogen-electric aircraft. At this county-owned site in Everett, the company will leverage its $5.5 million refurbishment budget to occupy facilities and prepare the site for their launch team of 20 design and software engineers supporting important strands of its development of the ZA2000 powertrain for a De Havilland DHC-8-400 (Q400) aircraft in conjunction with Alaska Airlines.

