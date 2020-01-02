Public Works Board sets public hearing on proposed rule changes Jan. 22 in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington State Public Works Board has approved several policy changes related to the administration of its traditional infrastructure funding programs, some of which will require an update to the Washington Administration Code (WAC). The board is currently conducting rulemaking activities to complete the changes.

A public hearing is set for Jan. 22 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Department of Commerce, 1011 Plum Street SE, Olympia, WA 985042. Driving directions are available here. Public parking is available using this map.

Completion of technical changes to WAC 399-10, WAC 399-20 and WAC 399-30 will align the rules with current board policies and program practices. These sections of the WAC do not address the broadband program. The broadband program will have a separate public hearing.

The Department of Commerce, acting as the administrative agent of the board, filed the CR-102 (PDF) form and draft language (399-10 399-20 399-30) on Dec. 17, 2019.

The Public Works Board will also accept written public comments on the draft language until Jan. 20. Please submit written comments to: Connie Rivera, PO Box 42525, Olympia, WA 98504-2525 or by email at Connie.Rivera@commerce.wa.gov or by fax at 360-586-8440.

Visit the Public Works Board webpage for more information on the Board and their programs.

Contact:

Connie Rivera, Program Director and Tribal Liaison, 360-725-3088