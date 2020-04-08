Maheshwary named state information and communications technology sector lead

Commerce announces Steven Maheshwary will lead state strategy and industry partnerships for information and communications technology sector development

OLYMPIA – The Washington Department of Commerce announced today that Steven Maheshwary has been named Governor’s Sector Lead for Information and Communications Technology (ICT). Maheshwary will lead strategy and economic development efforts for the state’s ICT sector, including promoting tech-for-good initiatives and social impact among underserved communities.

A veteran of the local tech industry, Maheshwary most recently served as Amazon’s Program Lead for Underserved Populations, focusing on building products and services for low-income customers and underserved communities. In 2017, he was appointed to serve on the Community Technology Advisory Board, advising Seattle’s mayor and city council on issues relating to technology and information. Maheshwary also serves on the Board of Directors for DemocracyLab, a nonprofit that provides a platform to connect skilled tech volunteers with tech-for-good projects sourced from the community.

“Steven brings a wealth of experience and perspective that will advance our work with industry partners to use technology to improve life for all Washingtonians,” said Gov. Jay Inslee.

“I’m delighted to welcome Steven to the Commerce team,” said Commerce Director Lisa Brown. “Steven’s commitment to strengthening communities aligns perfectly with our efforts to create more strategic development opportunities through our state’s powerful technology sector.”

Throughout his career, Maheshwary has been inspired by, and seeks to educate others on entrepreneurship. He started his own language learning company in college, receiving the Harvard i3 Innovation Challenge and Leadership in Commercial Enterprise awards. In 2016, he served as a Fulbright Scholar in Malaysia teaching English and social entrepreneurship, and published an anthology of his students’ personal narratives. Maheshwary has a decade of experience in tech, having worked in program ownership, partnerships, finance and marketing roles across Amazon, Microsoft and several startups. Originally hailing from Houston, Texas, Maheshwary graduated from Harvard University with a concentration in sociology and secondary in economics.

“I am excited for this new challenge,” Maheshwary said. “I look forward to leveraging my passion for community engagement, and my experience in business and entrepreneurship, to help Commerce assist with economic recovery from COVID-19 and continue to develop the ICT sector across Washington state.”

Based in Commerce and closely aligned with Gov. Jay Inslee’s team, eight industry sector leads are part of a collaborative approach to economic development that brings together state, local, private industry, education and workforce resources to cultivate growth opportunities statewide.

Maheshwary is based in Commerce’s Seattle office. He can be reached at steven.maheshwary@commerce.wa.gov. LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/snmahesh