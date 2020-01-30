Kendrick Stewart named deputy director of Washington State Department of Commerce

OLYMPIA, WA — Washington State Commerce Director Lisa Brown today announced Kendrick Stewart will lead internal operations of the cabinet agency with nearly 350 employees and nearly 100 programs serving community and economic development throughout Washington.

“Kendrick knows this agency well, having served on our executive team before,” Brown said. “His work in diversity, equity and inclusion will help us advance our efforts in this area. He is well prepared to focus on strengthening the overall health of our agency as we strive to strengthen communities across the state.”

“I am excited about returning to Commerce as its deputy,” Stewart said. “My experience in operations running the ‘business of the business’ will help me build a strong culture that focuses on delivering services and programs that improve the lives of the people of Washington. I look forward to helping people grow and thrive, both at Commerce and across the state.”

With 20 years of public service and experience at four cabinet-level agencies, Stewart joins the executive leadership team at Commerce from the Washington Department of Enterprise Services where he served as the human resources and safety director and equity inclusion manager. Prior to that role, he served as assistant director for Commerce’s Administrative Services Division.

Stewart succeeds Connie Robins, who retired from state service in late November 2019. Since then, Martin McMurry, Commerce’s chief financial officer, has been serving as interim deputy director while also overseeing the agency’s Administrative Services Division.

“I want to thank Martin for doing double duty as interim deputy and CFO since early December,” Brown said. “Martin did an extraordinary job in that double role, especially during these first few weeks of legislative session.”

Stewart will assume his new role Feb. 16.

