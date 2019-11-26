Imagine the future of Hoquiam at community open house Dec. 12

Public invited to join local leaders and share priorities, explore possibilities for strengthening the community of Hoquiam

OLYMPIA, WA – Residents and leaders in Hoquiam have a unique opportunity to partner with the Washington State Department of Commerce to elevate a set of local priorities for community and economic development that will receive special targeted assistance.

The public is invited to tell community leaders their ideas about what these priority projects should be at an open house Thursday, Dec. 12 from 3-7 p.m. at the Hoquiam Elks Lodge, Hoquiam Elks Lodge #1082 624 K St. No pre-registration is required, food and beverages will be provided.

“It’s so important for the people who live and work in this community to have their voices heard and guide this tremendous opportunity with Commerce,” said Mayor Jasmine Dickhoff. “Everyone is welcome and we encourage folks to bring family, friends or neighbors. We want to understand what matters most to Hoquiam residents; In order to strengthen our community.”

Commerce is partnering with just three communities around the state on similar pilot projects. The concept is for community leaders and residents to come together to determine their highest priorities for moving forward.

“Our goal is to identify and support high-impact projects the community envisions and believes could move forward with special attention or additional funding,” said Stephen Dunk, community outreach specialist at Commerce.

Some examples of programs where Commerce provides funding include community facilities, utility infrastructure, walking trails, street improvements, housing and access to broadband.

Representatives from the Hoquiam City Council, Chamber of Commerce, Hoquiam School District, Timberland Library, Grays Harbor Economic Development, local businesses and others may be on hand to hear ideas from anyone who drops in.

Ultimately two priorities will be selected and Hoquiam will receive customized on-site technical assistance from the Department of Commerce. For questions and more information, email Community.Outreach@commerce.wa.gov or visit https://www.commerce.wa.gov/newapproaches

Contact:

Stephen Dunk, Community Outreach Specialist, (360) 725-4085

Penny Thomas, Commerce Communications, (206) 256-6106