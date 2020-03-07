Coronavirus interim guidance for homeless service programs

Commerce supports many of the state’s efforts to combat homelessness, and our staff has received several inquiries from homeless service providers across the state, seeking guidance on caring for staff, clients and guests.

Below are links to preliminary coronavirus guidance for homeless service program providers, developed by King County. We are working with the Washington State Department of Health on additional resources and guidance. If you have additional questions about the coronavirus outbreak, we recommend contacting your local public health department of the Washington State Department of Health at 1-800-525-0127.

COVID-19 Tips for Homeless Service Providers (PDF)

Interim Guidance on COVID-19 for Homeless Service Providers (PDF)

Home Isolation Guidance for Families and Individuals Living in

Permanent Supportive Housing (PDF)