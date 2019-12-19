Washington Department of Commerce awards $91.6 million for affordable housing projects

Funds will create 2,423 units of affordable housing for low-income and special-needs residents, including people with chronic mental illness, homeless households and individuals, veterans, farmworkers and first-time homebuyers.

OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington State Department of Commerce today announced $91.6 million in grants and loans for 46 affordable housing projects in communities throughout the state. See the complete list here.

These funds will help provide an estimated 2,326 multifamily rental units/beds, and 97 new homes for first-time home buyers. Funding comes from the state’s Housing Trust Fund, and federal HOME and National Housing Trust Fund programs. Projects funded will:

Support the creation of 897 housing units in Seattle, including 315 units for individuals experiencing homeless;

Support the creation of more than 200 housing units throughout Spokane, Tri-Cities, and Walla Walla;

Create 253 supportive housing units with case management services for those with chronic mental illness;

Create 22 housing units specifically for veterans;

Construct or preserve 508 housing units in rural parts of our state.

Provide 97 home ownership opportunities through t0 projects across 17 counties;

Assist 32 individuals with developmental disabilities find safe and secure housing;

Deliver 602 units for families with children;

Leverage $683 million in other public, private, and charitable housing investments; and

Represent the coordination of federal, state, and local funders with private business and charitable organizations.

“Our Housing Trust Fund provides affordable housing for thousands of our most vulnerable Washington residents,” Gov. Jay Inslee said. “These state programs are extremely effective at connecting numerous other private, local, federal and nonprofit resources in the communities they serve.”

“The Housing Trust Fund provides catalytic investments to nonprofit organizations, supporting the creation and preservation of affordable housing. Communities across the state are stronger when individuals and families have a secure place to call home,” said Commerce Director Lisa Brown.

Commerce received 81 applications in September 2019, requesting over $168 million to create 4,395 units, including 231 beds for shelters and/or group homes and 174 homes for first-time home buyers. In selecting the successful projects, Commerce worked to align with local community priorities, other public funders, the Washington State Housing Finance Commission’s Low Income Housing Tax Credit program, and the Health Care Authority Behavioral Health and Recovery Division staff.

Next funding round opens June 2020

A call for Stage 2 funding applications for the remaining 2019-2021 biennial funds, as well as federal HOME and National Housing Trust Fund, will be released in 2020. Commerce will publish more information as it becomes available on its website and distribute via email. Subscribe to the Housing Trust Fund mailing list to stay up to date.

Since 1986, the Washington State Housing Trust Fund has awarded more than $1 billion to help build or preserve over 50,000 units of affordable housing statewide. Learn more.

###

Contact:

Penny Thomas (206) 256-6106