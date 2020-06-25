State awards $4.4 million for tribal victims of crime services initiative

Washington’s Office of Crime Victims Advocacy announces final grant awards from federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) funding for crisis services, advocacy and outreach in 20 tribal communities

OLYMPIA, WA — The Washington State Office of Crime Victims Advocacy (OCVA) Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) program announced a final tranche of $691,810 in grants to five Washington state federally recognized tribes for the Tribal Victims of Crime Services Initiative beginning July 1. The latest awards take the total funding to $4.4 million, serving 20 tribes.

State and tribal officials report the supported programs have become even more important since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, as stress on individuals and resources available to serve them escalates.

“Tribes are in the best position to provide appropriate services to crime victims in their communities, but resources have been severely stretched by the COVID crisis” said Washington State Department of Commerce Director Lisa Brown. “Helping to fill the funding gap provides services victims need in a challenging time and strengthens tribal communities.”

“The Lummi Nation Victims Crime program has not slowed down since the pandemic. The program has seen an increase in need from both new and recurring clients seeking support for housing, protection, shelter and basic necessities,” said Penny Hillaire, Lummi Victims of Crime Program Coordinator. “The Tribal Initiative funding has been a blessing since our Tribe has been forced to lay off 170 employees that will not be able to return due to the shortfall of revenue.”

Grants announced today are:

Jamestown S’Klallam Indian Tribe: Two-year agreement, 7/1/2020 through 6/30/2022, total award: $280,000 ($140,000 per year)

Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe: Two-year agreement, 7/1/2020 through 6/30/2022, total award: $279,828 ($139,914 per year)

Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe of the Shoalwater Bay Reservation: Two-year agreement, 7/1/2020 through 6/30/2022, total award: $276,622 ($138,311 per year)

Skokomish Indian Tribe: Two-year agreement, 7/1/2020 through 6/30/2022, total award: $267,170 ($133,585 per year)

Swinomish Indian Tribal Community: Two-year agreement, 7/1/2020 through 6/30/2022, total award: $280,000 ($140,000 per year)

Grants previously awarded by OCVA under the tribal victims of crime services program are:

Confederated Tribes of Chehalis: Three-year agreement, 7/1/2019 through 6/30/2022, total award: $419,166 ($139,722 per year)

Confederated Tribes & Bands of the Yakama Nation: Three-year agreement, 7/1/2019 through 6/30/2022, total award: $719,997 ($239,999 per year)

Cowlitz Indian Tribe: Three-year agreement, 7/1/2019 through 6/30/2022, total award: $1.4 million ($467,213 per year)

Kalispel Indian Community of the Kalispel Reservation: Three-year agreement, 7/1/2019 through 6/30/2022, total award: $645,540 ($215,180 per year)

Lummi Nation: Three-year agreement, 7/1/2019 through 6/30/2022, total award: $1.3 million ($435,382 per year)

Nisqually Indian Tribe: Three-year agreement, 7/1/2019 through 6/30/2022, total award: $636,543 ($212,181 per year)

Puyallup Tribe of Indians: Three-year agreement, 7/1/2019 through 6/30/2022, total award: $1.7 million ($571,648 per year)

Quileute Indian Tribe: Three-year agreement, 7/1/19 through 6/30/2022, total award: $600,117 ($200,039 per year)

Quinault Indian Nation: Three-year agreement, 7/1/2019 through 6/30/2022, total award: $383,010 ($127,670 per year)

Samish Indian Tribe: Three-year agreement, 7/1/2019 through 6/30/2022 total award: $1.17 million ($390,197 per year)

Spokane Tribe of Indians: Three-year agreement, 7/1/2019 through 6/30/2022, total award: $420,000 ($140,000 per year)

Squaxin Island Tribe: Three-year agreement, 7/1/2019 through 6/30/2022, total award: $414,948 ($138,316 per year)

Stillaguamish Tribe of Indians of Washington: Three-year agreement, 7/1/2019 through 6/30/2022, total award: $519,879 ($173,293 per year)

Suquamish Tribe: Three-year agreement, 7/1/2019 through 6/30/2022, total award: $313,374 ($104,458 per year)

Tulalip Tribes of Washington: Three-year agreement, 7/1/2019 through 6/30/2022, total award: $527,916 ($175,972 per year)

The funding supports key goals to develop, enhance and sustain victim assistance programs within tribal communities. These programs provide a coordinated and collaborative multidisciplinary response to support intervention for families and the community.

Components of the tribal initiative include crisis services, advocacy and outreach to individuals who have been harmed. The services are trauma-informed, person-centered and culturally rooted.

“This VOCA funding is needed now more than ever, as our clients are in great need of legal assistance, male and female advocacy, as well as our triage advocacy for emergency situations,” Hillaire said.

For more information about the Office of Crime Victims Advocacy housed at the Department of Commerce, visit our website.