Public Works Board approves broadband planning-feasibility study grants

Unserved communities across the state receive $450,000

OLYMPIA, Wash. – At its Dec. 6 board meeting, the Washington State Public Works Board awarded $450,000 in grants for broadband planning-feasibility study projects to nine communities across the state.

When reflecting on this funding cycle, board chair Scott Hutsell said, “This is another step toward accomplishing the governor’s vision of all Washington residents being served with quality broadband access. In our modern society, access to broadband internet is a vital resource that touches all aspects of life from personal health and safety to education and economic welfare.”

The awarded projects are as follows.

Jurisdiction Project Name Award Jefferson County PUD Phase 2 – Business Plan Development $50,000 Port of Ilwaco Pacific County Broadband Feasibility Planning $50,000 Town of Skykomish Broadband Feasibility Planning Study $50,000 Grays Harbor PUD Cedarville/Oakville $50,000 Pend Oreille County PUD North Pend Oreille County Feasibility Study $50,000 Port of Ridgefield Port of Ridgefield $50,000 Ellensburg Business Development Authority Centerfuse Broadband Expansion $50,000 Northwest Open Access Network Grandview Broadband Feasibility Study $50,000 Port of Skagit Sauk-Suiattle Tribe Dark Fiber Optic Needs Assessment and Feasibility $50,000 Total: $450,000

The board received applications requesting $775,000 for 16 different projects. The board approved all projects that scored above the minimum rating threshold.

Contact:

Shelley Westall, Broadband Program Director, 360-725-3162