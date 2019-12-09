Public Works Board approves broadband planning-feasibility study grants

  • December 9, 2019

Unserved communities across the state receive $450,000

OLYMPIA, Wash. – At its Dec. 6 board meeting, the Washington State Public Works Board awarded $450,000 in grants for broadband planning-feasibility study projects to nine communities across the state.

When reflecting on this funding cycle, board chair Scott Hutsell said, “This is another step toward accomplishing the governor’s vision of all Washington residents being served with quality broadband access. In our modern society, access to broadband internet is a vital resource that touches all aspects of life from personal health and safety to education and economic welfare.”

The awarded projects are as follows.

Jurisdiction

Project Name

Award

Jefferson County PUD

Phase 2 – Business Plan Development

$50,000

Port of Ilwaco

Pacific County Broadband Feasibility Planning

$50,000

Town of Skykomish

Broadband Feasibility Planning Study

$50,000

Grays Harbor PUD

Cedarville/Oakville

$50,000

Pend Oreille County PUD

North Pend Oreille County Feasibility Study

$50,000

Port of Ridgefield

Port of Ridgefield

$50,000

Ellensburg Business Development Authority

Centerfuse Broadband Expansion

$50,000

Northwest Open Access Network

Grandview Broadband Feasibility Study

$50,000

Port of Skagit

Sauk-Suiattle Tribe Dark Fiber Optic Needs Assessment and Feasibility

$50,000

Total:

$450,000

The board received applications requesting $775,000 for 16 different projects. The board approved all projects that scored above the minimum rating threshold.

Visit the Public Works Board webpage for more information on the board and its programs.

Contact:

Shelley Westall, Broadband Program Director, 360-725-3162

