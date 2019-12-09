Public Works Board approves broadband planning-feasibility study grants
Unserved communities across the state receive $450,000
OLYMPIA, Wash. – At its Dec. 6 board meeting, the Washington State Public Works Board awarded $450,000 in grants for broadband planning-feasibility study projects to nine communities across the state.
When reflecting on this funding cycle, board chair Scott Hutsell said, “This is another step toward accomplishing the governor’s vision of all Washington residents being served with quality broadband access. In our modern society, access to broadband internet is a vital resource that touches all aspects of life from personal health and safety to education and economic welfare.”
The awarded projects are as follows.
|
Jurisdiction
|
Project Name
|
Award
|
Jefferson County PUD
|
Phase 2 – Business Plan Development
|
$50,000
|
Port of Ilwaco
|
Pacific County Broadband Feasibility Planning
|
$50,000
|
Town of Skykomish
|
Broadband Feasibility Planning Study
|
$50,000
|
Grays Harbor PUD
|
Cedarville/Oakville
|
$50,000
|
Pend Oreille County PUD
|
North Pend Oreille County Feasibility Study
|
$50,000
|
Port of Ridgefield
|
Port of Ridgefield
|
$50,000
|
Ellensburg Business Development Authority
|
Centerfuse Broadband Expansion
|
$50,000
|
Northwest Open Access Network
|
Grandview Broadband Feasibility Study
|
$50,000
|
Port of Skagit
|
Sauk-Suiattle Tribe Dark Fiber Optic Needs Assessment and Feasibility
|
$50,000
|
Total:
|
|
$450,000
The board received applications requesting $775,000 for 16 different projects. The board approved all projects that scored above the minimum rating threshold.
Visit the Public Works Board webpage for more information on the board and its programs.
Contact:
Shelley Westall, Broadband Program Director, 360-725-3162