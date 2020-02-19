Commerce will begin accepting Library Capital Improvement Program grant applications March 17

The Legislature established the Library Capital Improvement Program in 2019 to help with acquisition, construction and renovation of aging library facilities. This program will allow libraries to apply for grants to improve or replace facilities. Applications will only be accepted through ZoomGrants.

Applications will be open: March 17 at 8 a.m.

Applications must be submitted by May 15 at noon.

*Please note the revised application opening and submission dates.

Eligible applicants are libraries operated by governmental agencies as defined in RCW 27.12.010:

Counties, cities and towns.

Rural county library districts.

Intercounty rural library districts.

Rural partial-county library districts.

Island library districts.

The program places an emphasis on facilities listed on a local historic register, Washington Heritage Register or National Register of Historic Places and/or project located in distressed or rural counties.

Please review the program requirements and application opening date on the Library Capital Improvement Program website. Check the website for updates.

Contact:

Cathy Brockmann

Cathy.Brockmann@commerce.wa.gov

360-725-3175