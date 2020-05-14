Commerce awards over $65,000 for skilled worker training programs

Matching grants bolster professional education and training programs aimed at filling the need for workers with specific skills in construction, medical and aerospace industries

OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington State Department of Commerce today announced three grants to help increase Washington’s skilled workforce and provide job opportunities in construction, aerospace, chemical dependency and medical assistant careers. The state funds are matched two-to-one by the organizations that will develop, promote and implement professional education and training programs to help meet specific needs for skilled workers in target industries and communities.

$30,000 to Inland Northwest Associated General Contractors Head Start to Construction Trades Apprenticeship

Head Start to Construction Trades Apprenticeship $30,000 to Whatcom Community College for Substance Use Disorder Professional (SUDP) and Medical Assistant (MA) Training Programs

for Substance Use Disorder Professional (SUDP) and Medical Assistant (MA) Training Programs $5,683 to Aerospace Machinists Institute for Aerospace Skills Boot Camp

“Career-connected learning strengthens communities by helping address employer needs for skilled workers and providing people with education and training to qualify them for existing and future job opportunities,” said Lisa Brown, state Commerce Director.

Funding for the program is from the Skilled Worker Awareness program created by the Washington Legislature in 2017. The goal is to target skills needed in the workforce and then provide education and training that results in industry or state-recognized certificates, associate degrees, professional licenses or similar credentials. Skilled jobs in Washington pay, on average, about 6% more than the national average wage according to Ziprecruiter.com. Visit Commerce’s website for more information about the Skilled Worker Awareness program.