Commerce awards over $12 million to add facilities for behavioral health care statewide

Funding will support 150 new beds and outpatient services for community-based care

OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington State Department of Commerce today announced $12.4 million in grants to 10 successful applicants from across Washington to serve people with a wide variety of behavioral health issues. The funds will help create 150 additional beds, including local community alternative places to stay for people leaving Eastern and Western State Hospitals.

“These investments strengthen communities by increasing opportunities for patients with behavioral health and substance abuse challenges to be successful in their treatment by staying closer to their families, friends and support systems,” said Commerce Director Lisa Brown.

The grant recipients are:

Secure Withdrawal Management Facilities

Comprehensive Healthcare – Walla Walla – $2 million – 16 beds

Lummi Nation – Bellingham – $2 million – 16 beds

Community Providers for Children and Minor Youth

Navos – Burien – $1.075 million – 12 beds

Excelsior – Spokane – $407,000 – 8 beds

Cascade Community Healthcare – Morton – $18,360 – outpatient services

Behavioral Health Resources – Olympia – $498,963 – outpatient services

Enhanced Service Facilities

Unified Residential Care Inc. – Spokane Valley – $1.87 million – 16 beds

Supreme Capital Holding LLC – Olympia – $2 million – 15 beds

Specialized Dementia Care Facilities

RP Real Estate LLC – Spokane Valley – $2 million – 34 beds

Cascade Park Gardens – Tacoma – $500,000 – 33 beds

These grants were awarded through a competitive process conducted by Commerce, the Department of Health, Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS), and the Health Care Authority. Funds may be used for construction and equipment costs associated with establishing the facilities, and the projects must maintain the facility for the intended use for at least 15 years. The state’s $12.4 million in awards will leverage an additional $10.1 million in total construction investment from other public and private sources.

These investments support Gov. Inslee’s five-year plan to modernize and transform Washington’s mental health system. His vision is to work with legislators to end civil patient placements at the state’s large hospitals by 2023 in favor of smaller community-based facilities.

