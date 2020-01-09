Commerce awards over $12 million to add facilities for behavioral health care statewide
Funding will support 150 new beds and outpatient services for community-based care
OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington State Department of Commerce today announced $12.4 million in grants to 10 successful applicants from across Washington to serve people with a wide variety of behavioral health issues. The funds will help create 150 additional beds, including local community alternative places to stay for people leaving Eastern and Western State Hospitals.
“These investments strengthen communities by increasing opportunities for patients with behavioral health and substance abuse challenges to be successful in their treatment by staying closer to their families, friends and support systems,” said Commerce Director Lisa Brown.
The grant recipients are:
Secure Withdrawal Management Facilities
- Comprehensive Healthcare – Walla Walla – $2 million – 16 beds
- Lummi Nation – Bellingham – $2 million – 16 beds
Community Providers for Children and Minor Youth
- Navos – Burien – $1.075 million – 12 beds
- Excelsior – Spokane – $407,000 – 8 beds
- Cascade Community Healthcare – Morton – $18,360 – outpatient services
- Behavioral Health Resources – Olympia – $498,963 – outpatient services
Enhanced Service Facilities
- Unified Residential Care Inc. – Spokane Valley – $1.87 million – 16 beds
- Supreme Capital Holding LLC – Olympia – $2 million – 15 beds
Specialized Dementia Care Facilities
- RP Real Estate LLC – Spokane Valley – $2 million – 34 beds
- Cascade Park Gardens – Tacoma – $500,000 – 33 beds
These grants were awarded through a competitive process conducted by Commerce, the Department of Health, Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS), and the Health Care Authority. Funds may be used for construction and equipment costs associated with establishing the facilities, and the projects must maintain the facility for the intended use for at least 15 years. The state’s $12.4 million in awards will leverage an additional $10.1 million in total construction investment from other public and private sources.
These investments support Gov. Inslee’s five-year plan to modernize and transform Washington’s mental health system. His vision is to work with legislators to end civil patient placements at the state’s large hospitals by 2023 in favor of smaller community-based facilities.
