Commerce awards $23.8 million to add behavioral health care facilities statewide

Grants provide more local, community-based care options for children, youth and adults discharging from state hospitals

OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington State Department of Commerce today announced $23.8 million in grants to 14 health care providers across the state. These providers, many of whom will serve children and minor youth, assist people with a wide variety of behavioral health issues and offer local community alternative places to stay for people leaving Eastern and Western State Hospitals.

Community providers for children and minor youth:

Excelsior – Spokane – $2 million for outpatient services

Consejo Counseling and Referral Service – Renton – $2 million for outpatient services

Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic – Yakima – $2 million for outpatient services

Port Gamble S’Klallam Tribe – Kingston – $2 million for outpatient services

Quality Behavioral Health – Clarkston – $1.5 million for outpatient services

Serenity Point Counseling Services LLC – Walla Walla – $924,950 for outpatient services

A+K Ingenuity LLC – Vancouver – $397,000 for inpatient beds

Awakenings Inc. – Kelso – $1.65 million for outpatient services

CORE Health – Longview – $2 million for inpatient beds

Healing Lodge of the Seven Nations – Spokane Valley – $2 million for outpatient services

Educational Service District 112 – Vancouver – $2 million for outpatient services

Enhanced service facilities:

LaPlante Properties International LLC – Spokane– $2 million for residential beds

Supreme Capital Holding LLC – Olympia – $2 million for residential beds

#1 Heartsaved LLC – Marysville – $1.39 million for residential beds

The investments support Gov. Inslee’s five-year plan to modernize and transform Washington’s mental health system, with the goal of ending civil patient placements at the state’s large hospitals by 2023 in favor of smaller community-based facilities.

“We want what is best for patients,” Gov. Inslee said. “Our ongoing commitment to invest in this change will make a tremendous difference for patients, their families and the people who are charged with their care and their safety.”

“This funding addresses a fundamental need in our health care system and strengthens communities,” Commerce Director Lisa Brown said. “Adding capacity for care in local settings, where patients can be closer to families, friends and support systems, is crucial to more successful outcomes.”

The grants were awarded through a competitive process conducted by Commerce, Department of Health, Department of Social and Health Services and the state Health Care Authority. The funds are for construction and equipment costs associated with establishing the facilities, and the projects must maintain the facility for at least 15 years. The state funding will leverage an additional $13.7 million in construction investment from other public and private sources.

Contact:

Penny Thomas, Commerce Communications, 206-256-6106