Commerce awards $15.1 million to preserve existing Housing Trust Fund properties

32 of 33 projects approved for funding

The Washington State Department of Commerce is excited to announce awards for the 2019 Housing Preservation Program funding round for existing Housing Trust Fund projects. The program was able to fund 32 of the 33 applications for a total of $15.1 million. This important investment will help preserve and extend the availability of 934 units of affordable housing across our state. Of those, 677 units benefit extremely low income households and individuals – those below 30% of the area median income.

View the complete list of awarded projects here.